Today in the Globe newsroom, we continued our coverage of Tuesday's fatal shooting.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland announced that of the three officers shot during that day, Officer Jake Reed will not recover from his injuries, and his family will honor his wish to be an organ donor.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A panel discussion about Ukraine at MSSU.
- An MSSU scholarship for Ukranian students.
- More questions for school board and city council candidates.
Our hearts continue to hurt for the families and co-workers of the officers who sacrificed themselves serving their city. We wish them peace and comfort during this terrible time.
