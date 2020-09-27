Second public input session on Memorial Hall in offing

Results of an Aug. 27 public input session on the future of Memorial Hall and some options developed based on evaluations of the building and preferences expressed will be discussed at a public meeting Thursday.
Residents have submitted more than 800 responses to a community survey about the city's 95-year-old events center at 212 W. Eighth St. Those results, along with preliminary concepts and program possibilities for the building, will be discussed at the meeting.
City staff, along with consultant SFS Architecture, the firm exploring potential uses of the hall and costs of those uses, are asking for more public input, this time on the preliminary proposals.
At the last session, those who attended included Warren Turner, commander of the American Legion post. He said the post supports renovating the hall rather than tearing it down. The building is a memorial to Joplin's early day war dead and was dedicated as a meeting place for veteran organizations after the legion lobbied local residents to approve a bond issue to finance the building's construction about a century ago.
Members of the community arts organization Connect2Culture also are interested in seeing it remain viable.
Clifford Wert, president of the organization, represented that organization and the future Cornell Complex to be built next door "to let the public know that Memorial Hall is very important to a vision that we have consistently presented to Joplin City Council and the citizens," which involves using the building as a performance venue as part of an arts district concept.
That organization has spoken in favor of the city's action to pursue listing the hall on the National Register of Historic Places.
The public input meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Memorial Education Center, 825 Pearl Ave., formerly Memorial Middle School and Memorial High School. This is the same location where the initial meeting was held.
Those who attend are being asked to use the west entrance to the building on Pearl Avenue. Parking is available in a lot on the west side the street.
In addition to compiling information from the surveys, the consultant has completed an assessment of the building’s condition and a market analysis.
The information was evaluated, and various options were identified that will be discussed at the meeting.
City officials said a second survey will be available after the meeting so that residents can provide input on the options discussed.
A third and final meeting is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 27, to discuss final details of a recommendation for Memorial Hall. Details of that meeting will be announced later.
For more information about the Memorial Hall study, people may contact Paul Bloomberg, parks and recreation director, at 417-625-4750.
