PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Arts Council is launching Second Saturdays, a monthly community event aimed at fostering creativity, supporting local artists and bringing together the community to celebrate the arts.
The first event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Toast, 401 N. Broadway, Suite D. Authors Lori Martin, Chris Anderson, Olive Sullivan and Casie Hermansson will share their insights into their personal creative processes, followed by discussions and a question-and-answer session with the audience.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Details: pittsburgartscouncil@gmail.com.
