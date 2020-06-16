COLUMBUS, Kan. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the double homicide over the weekend in rural northwest Cherokee County.
Kimberly Blizzard, also known as Kimberly Seely, 29, of Pittsburg, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
"The investigation into the murders of Blaze Swank and Kylan Shook continues, and as a result of information and evidence gathered since Sunday morning, Cherokee County investigators along with members of the Crawford County sheriff's office, arrested Blizzard this (Tuesday) afternoon in McCune," according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.
Blizzard was being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on allegations of aiding and abetting capital murder.
Mark Gerald Hopkins II, 29, of Columbus, was arrested about 3 a.m. Monday after a brief foot chase in Fairland, Oklahoma. He was returned to Kansas on Monday afternoon and was being held without bond on charges of capital murder.
Cherokee County deputies were called about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a property west of Scammon after a motorist spotted the bodies of Swank, 27, and Shook, 20, of Pittsburg.
Groves on Monday said it was believed that the two had been shot sometime between midnight Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the location where the bodies were found.
