Work to widen 32nd Street will close an additional section of the street starting Monday if weather permits.
The closure will occur in an area of 32nd Street from the east side of Alfalfa Road to the west side of Crane Drive. Detours will be posted and there will be access available to properties in that area, according to information provided by the city of Joplin.
The intersection of 32nd Street and Country Club Drive will be closed as well. Residents in the Cedar Ridge neighborhood area will need to use Country Club Drive to 20th Street. Access to 32nd Street via Crane Drive will be closed. Those residents will need to go south on Crane Drive to South McClelland Boulevard.
Sections of 32nd street have been closed as different phases of the construction occur to widen the street from Schifferdecker to Central City Road. There will be closures through mid-2023.
The contractor is Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. The $8 million project is funded by the three-eights city capital improvement sales tax approved by voters in 2014.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1543, or rbeachne@joplinmo.org.
