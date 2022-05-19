DIAMOND, Mo. — A special program, "Exploring the Museum Collection," will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the George Washington Carver National Monument visitors center.
A park ranger will share information about the museum collection housed at at the national monument, the preservation methods undertaken to care for the individual collection pieces, and how these items help tell the story of George Washington Carver’s life. Selected artifacts will be available for viewing.
Admission is free and open to the public.
