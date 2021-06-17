The only thing Bobby and Katarina Severn know about each day of work is that it will be crazy busy.
The couple, who work as Team BobKat for Charles Burt Realtors in Joplin, find themselves working on a variety of projects every day. On Monday of this week, they mowed lawns on all their properties. On Tuesday, they attended on a house they are flipping that needs some work. On Wednesday, they didn’t have an idea of exactly what their schedule would be for the rest of the week.
But Katarina Severn knew it would be loaded. Because right now, “it’s the craziest it’s been.”
“Our schedule changes every day,” she said. “We could show houses, make phone calls, work on houses, try to meet with contractors. We can try to set a schedule, but it changes. Us and most other Realtors are working overtime.”
Such a busy market implies that there are a plentiful amount of properties available, but the opposite is true for the Joplin area, and for the rest of the nation. A shortage of homes has led to a market that, for the first time in a long time, favors sellers.
While there aren’t many properties available, the ones that do get listed are selling more quickly, according to the couple. Buyers are coming in from all across the country, and they are asking sellers for fewer contingencies because of their need to be in the area.
The situation leads to broken hearts for buyers who are finding offers being rejected more and more.
Seller’s market
Joplin is seeing the same housing shortage that the rest of the nation is experiencing. A study commissioned by the National Association of Realtors reported that the market needs to build at least 5.5 million new units in order to keep up with demand.
The shortage feels similar to what Joplin experienced in the days after the tornado, said Allen Hall, president of the Ozark Gateway Board of Realtors and the managing broker of ReeceNichols. Some key differences, however, lead Hall and other real estate agents to believe that this style of market could persist for as long as two years.
“After the tornado, we had people buying homes sight unseen,” Hall said. “There was an urgency as people wanted to get their lives restarted and in a home. Now, we don’t have that urgency.”
An increased cost of building materials is partly to blame for the shortage. Lumber in May skyrocketed almost 250% between April of last year and this year, according to a report from the National Association of Home Builders.
Prices have started to dip a bit, but a return to pre-pandemic levels is not anticipated anytime soon, according to a report from Bloomberg. But other materials such as sheet rock, metals, windows, and other materials remain more expensive — and at a shortage.
The benefits of a sellers’ market aren’t translating to companies that build new homes, however.
Daman Schuber, chief marketing officer for Schuber Mitchell Homes, said that his company and others like it across the country are seeing an erosion of profit margins from 5% to 10%.
“When we contract a home, we lock in the price from the start,” Schuber said. “But by the time we get a permit and other details worked out, six to eight months can go by.”
Schuber said the company hasn’t scaled back its production: It makes a goal of closing 16 homes a week. While the company hasn’t scaled back its goals, Schuber said, it delayed a planned goal of increasing to 20 homes a week.
But challenges are felt behind the scenes, he said. His purchasing team, for example, is working harder than before to ensure they can find products and materials.
Not going away
The conditions creating today’s market aren’t expected to fade anytime soon. Instead of a bubble, people who spoke with the Globe view this as a market correction.
Schuber said economists he has spoken with point to different indicators compared to a housing crash in ‘07 and ‘08.
“That was a Wild West, where lending practices included not having to verify income or assets, or people buying homes and flipping them,” Schuber said. “That’s not today’s environment. For the last 15 years, we’ve underbuilt. While there is a nationwide shortage in housing, there’s no appreciation ... My opinion is that this is restoration of appreciation that should have happened.”
Hall agreed, noting that home prices in the Joplin area are finally starting to match rates across the rest of the nation — the area was due to see an increase in home values.
While the price tag may be higher, it may not be more difficult for buyers to get a loan for a new home, Hall said.
“Low interest rates and people coming in with better credit scores are the main factors for affordability,” Hall said.
But that doesn’t address the looming shortage identified in the National Association of Realtors’ report. The 5.5 million units needed to keep up with demand is on top of roughly 1.2 million units built per year. According to the report, addressing the gap between demand and supply will take a major national commitment, including investment in some sort of infrastructure strategy.
When paired with economic hardships caused by the pandemic, home ownership can be even more daunting for lower class Americans. A survey from the Census Bureau reported that nearly 4.2 million across the country were afraid that they will be evicted or foreclosed upon within the next two months. A moratorium on evictions is due to expire on June 30.
“That’s where we need more builders to come in and build quality homes in a price range that everyone can afford,” Hall said. “A builder who built basic homes for people in a lower price range could sell a lot of homes.”
