This weekend as clocks are set back an hour, it's also a good time to ensure that smoke alarms still work and to change batteries in them, according to the Joplin Fire Department.
Having a working smoke alarm can reduce the chance of being injured or killed in a fire.
According to a 2019 report by the National Fire Protection Association cited by the city of Joplin and the fire department in a statement, missing or dead batteries is one of the main reasons smoke alarms fail to operate. Batteries should be checked every month, changed twice a year, and detectors replaced every 10 years.
“We just want to encourage all residents to be aware of the safety precautions they can take to protect their families and pets,” said fire Chief Jim Furgerson in the statement. “Installing a new battery is a simple measure that could prove to be lifesaving.”
Other safety tips homeowners can take for fall and winter:
• Have furnaces, chimneys and vents checked for proper condition.
• Cover open fireplaces with screens.
• Be sure not to place lit candles or space heaters close to materials that could catch on fire.
• Know how to put out kitchen fires quickly.
• Decide a fire escape route out of houses and other buildings, and practice them. Have a designated meeting place in case those in the home or building get separated.
• Have a fire extinguisher that can knock the fire down to provide a route of escape if necessary.
