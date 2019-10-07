A number of seminars and workshops of interest to the business community are planned through October, including:
• Is Starting a Business in My Future?
When: Noon to 1 p.m. today.
Where: Advanced Training and Technology Center, 420 Grand Ave.
Details: Participants will learn ways to discover their target markets and gain a better appreciation of why businesses need to understand their customers. Participants will also learn the steps in registering their business with federal, state and local agencies, the importance of cash flow projections and various funding alternatives. They also will receive a book that will include contact information for various federal, state and local agencies.
The seminar is free.
To register: https://forms.gle/ixhQwTBfrqXQ355x6. For more information call the Small Business Development Center at Missouri Southern State University at 417-625-3128.
• E-Commerce Meet Up
When: 8-9 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: Mass Depot, 4500 Doniphan Drive, Neosho.
Details: The e-commerce meeting is a monthly get-together held the second Wednesday of every month. Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter will lead discussion on the following topics: Amazon Seller Central, Shopify, Walmart.com, eBay, shopping cart abandonment, shipping software, Google Shopping, product photography and video production, and more.
Details: For information, call the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-624-4150.
• Basics in Government Contracting
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Plaster Hall on the campus of MSSU.
Details: For companies that are considering expanding business by selling products and services to the government. This introductory seminar is an overview of steps associated with winning government contracts, including regulations and certifications. The seminar also covers Missouri Procurement Technical Assistance Centers services available to assist Missouri businesses in all aspects of government contracting.
The seminar is free. For more information or to register, call the Small Business Development Center at MSSU at 417-625-3128.
• Grow with Google, Holiday Plan
When: 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Where: Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 E. Fourth St.
Details: Google and Constant Contact will provide a livestream seminar teaching ways to reach customers online ahead of the holiday shopping rush.
To register, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXj8IPq1VuwPNFvJyrqP9SttsjtxD1WDD9QT3eMM6xNKqquA/viewform. For information, call the Joplin chamber at 417-624-4150.
• Spruce Up Your Holiday Marketing Plan
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Where: Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, 205 N. Main St.
Details: Google and Constant Contact will provide a livestream seminar teaching ways to reach customers online ahead of the holiday shopping rush.
Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the Livestream will start at 11:00 a.m. The event will conclude at 12:15 p.m. Brunch will be served.
The event is free. To register or for more information, call the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce at 417-649-8846.
• Nanette Philibert Business of Art Symposium
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Where: North End Zone Facility, 3950 Newman Road, on the campus of MSSU.
Details: Participants will hear from art professionals in the region as they discuss opportunities and challenges in their profession. MSSU art students will also have an opportunity to participate in a separate breakout session. Speakers and groups represented include: Connect2Culture; Joplin Regional Artists Coalition; Khalief Steele, on the value of art competitions and organizations; Michael Steddum, Mobile Art Gallery and Traveling Artists; and Michael Barnhart, Design.
The event is free. For more information, call the Small Business Development Center at MSSU at 417-625-3128.
• Pitching to Investors
When: 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Where: Room 102 of Plaster Hall on the campus of MSSU.
Details: Participants will learn where to start when making a pitch to potential investors. Topics include: investor pet peeves, selling your product, marketing characteristics, competitive analyses, financial slides, and the ask and leave.
The event is free. For more information, call the Small Business Development Center at MSSU at 417-625-3128.
