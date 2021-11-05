ASBURY, Mo. — Standing in knee-high prairie grass Friday morning at a Jasper County nature preserve, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt was on a whirlwind tour of the state on behalf of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, being called “the most important wildlife legislation in a generation” by conservationists.
The bill, brought before the U.S. Senate in July by Blunt and Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich from New Mexico, proposes $1.3 billion — with an estimated $20 million annually earmarked for Missouri — to help native wildlife thrive and reverse species extinctions.
To do that effectively, a key component of the bill would allow various state conservation agencies, territories and Tribal nations, as well as local and voluntary efforts, to use those federal dollars to initiate “proactive, on-the-ground” conservation work, primarily among private land owners to help them meet individual conservation goals; to reverse plant, animal and insect extinctions as well as declining natural habitats.
“What we are proposing is that the federal government play a bigger role in assisting states to move forward with their own plans with wildlife restoration,” Blunt said. “The whole idea is to keep the federal government out by not having problems that would become so nationally significant that the federal government would have to come in and help doing what needs to be done to restore a species.”
In Missouri, restoration and recovery work would range anywhere “from bringing quail back to Missouri to honey bees and pollinators of all kinds,” Blunt said, speaking at the Wah-Sha-She Prairie State Natural Area near the Missouri-Kansas line.
“From my point of view … the reasons why we want the states’ (conservation) plans to work is to be sure we don’t have to deal with the federal government,” he said. “No state has done a better job, I think, of supporting conservation efforts than Missouri, and certainly the commitment that Missourians have made have been important.”
“We’ve had a lot of success here in Missouri and around the country over the last 80 years related to restoration of native species, and that’s really because of our sportsmen and women who have really paved the way for habitat and species restoration,” said Sara Parker Pauley, director of the Missouri Department of Conservation who accompanied Blunt on Friday’s statewide trip that included stops in St. Joseph, Springfield and Columbia. However, “we still have a lot of work to do.”
Nationwide, there are an estimated 12,000 species that need help, according to the Conservation Federation of Missouri, and more than 600 of those are in Missouri, including 23 species abroad that were recently declared extinct by Fish and Wildlife Service officials, she said.
“Rather than continuing to go on life support and seeing more species go extinct, this (bill) is our opportunity for additional funding … to play a part in restoring habitats and keeping common species common and off the endangered species list,” Pauley said. “We have a long way to go but (RAWA) will help get us there.”
Because 93% of Missouri land is privately owned, it’s imperative that various state-led conservation agencies and groups coordinate and partner up with private land owners, Pauley said. This isn’t anything new; dating back to the 1930s, she said, it was Missouri residents who decided they wanted conservation commissions to have authority to manage the state’s fish, forest and wildlife, rather than federal agencies.
One of the private land owners that Pauley spoke of was Dade County farmer Dave Haubein, the first Missouri cattleman certified by the Audubon Conservation Ranching Program as producing grassland, bird-friendly beef. The cattle on his 4,800-acre farm feed on warm season native grasses that he painstakingly restored over the years; he also has areas on his property solely dedicated to pollinators. Over the years, he’s seen firsthand a natural cycle established among the pollinating insects and birds, his grazing cattle and the restored native pasture land beneath their feet.
“Believe it or not, the grazing animals are integral to these prairies, to sustain them and rehabilitate them and to get the max out of them and the wildlife,” Haubein said durign the Blunt visit. “We’re (still) learning how the whole system works. If we can spread the word (around Missouri) to implement proper grazing techniques and to do more with introducing native warm season grasses, we can really improve the whole animal husbandry in Missouri. and in the meantime, we’ll be helping (all) wildlife. It’s just a beneficial all-around.
RAWA, he continued, “is going to be a real shot in the arm to (help) stabilize our wildlife population. It just spreads the word that when you improve the wildlife habitat, it improves the whole system.”
The estimated $20 million dollars, Blunt said, is about 20 times what the federal government currently provides financially to Missouri’s conservation and preservation agencies each year. The $1.3 billion dollars would be drawn annually from federal environmental penalty funds that have never been a part of general revenues, “so no program is impacted negatively by doing what Sara (Pauley) and others have called the most important wildlife issue in our lifetime.”
RAWA, Blunt said, is supported by over 1,500 organizations representing state fish and wildlife agencies, industry associations and businesses, conservation groups and individual sportsmen and women.
“The bill will be a boon to Missouri, recovering our wildlife, restoring our grasslands, and cleaning up our waterways — without adding any new (federal) regulations,” said Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri. The bill would positively impact Missouri’s deer and turkey, its prairies and caves, its fish and its birds, and its insects, like the American burying beetle.
“The boots-on-the-ground work — like protecting imperiled habitat, restoring threatened and endangered species, and increasing outdoor recreational opportunities — is vitally important for us all to live happier, healthier lives,” he said.
