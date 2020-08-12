In the midst of his own Route 66 adventure, Ed Washatka, of Pasadena, California, said he's looking forward to a bigger celebration for the route's centennial.
"One thing I hope they are mindful of is continuing the preservation of it," said Washatka, who found himself in Joplin on his way back home. "It lets you go into small towns. It's such a connection with history to see old gas stations preserved, and seeing actual water towers and town squares. That's Americana."
A bill establishing a commission to celebrate the centennial of the Mother Road's designation was passed Monday by the Senate. Once the bill is reconciled with a House version, it awaits the president's signature.
The Senate bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., establishes a commission for planning a celebration of the route's centennial in 2026. The commission would include members from each of the states that hold stretches of the highway.
The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, an advocacy group formed to support the route, approved of the Senate's action. The partnership will help plan the centennial by hosting five years' worth of events starting in 2021.
"We are very thankful to (the senators) for their support of the commission bill," said Bill Thomas, chairman of the partnership. "They, along with the state Route 66 associations and many grassroots supporters of Route 66, have put in place what we need to plan and carry out a party with a purpose: helping Route 66."
The route was first commissioned in 1926, and eventually decommissioned in 1985. But while it's no longer a part of the U.S. highway system, it continues to draw tourists from across the world.
That tourism is hoped to balloon once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, said Ron Warnick, publisher of Route 66 News, an online clearinghouse of news and events taking place along the Mother Road.
"Once COVID gets under control, there will be exponentially more foreign travelers here to celebrate, as well as domestic," Warnick said. "The news is rather welcome, especially when businesses along the route are struggling. They could use some good news."
Washatka is one of those tourists. He paired a tour of the route with family business in Wisconsin — on July 30 he drove to the route's California end at Santa Monica, then followed the route to Chicago before heading north to Wisconsin. He stopped at popular haunts, including towns such as Winslow, Arizona, that were made famous in songs.
Making the trip in his SUV, he finds safe spots to park overnight before the day's next stretch. On Wednesday he was in Joplin on his way back home.
He said he has enjoyed his trip so much, he'd like to make another trip with his wife, who wasn't able to join him this time. He plans hitching a trailer for more comfortable stays.
"We'll have to go a little early, though," Washatka said. "Once the centennial comes, the road will be more crowded."
While the commission is a good thing, it's not the "crown jewel" that route supporters are seeking.
Supporters and backers are still hoping that the route can be designated as a National Historic Trail, placing it in the National Trails System overseen by the National Park Service. That designation would allow the service to award federal funds for preserving, developing and promoting the route, Warnick said, which could lead to more incentives for property owners to maintain and improve their properties, or launch a new business.
Backers have been working since 2017 to get the bill passed, but it has struggled to find footing in Congress.
"Maybe the commission can be a springboard for such a bill, because that's the one we want," Warnick said. "All sorts of improvements could come with that, not the least of which would be signs along the route for a more uniform look. Lack of signage is the biggest complaint we hear."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.