A question that should have been resolved weeks ago continues to dog the Missouri State Senate and bog down the chamber’s work on legislation.
“We do not yet have a congressional map,” state Sen. Bill White told community and business leaders at the April “eggs and issues” event, hosted by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, on Friday in Joplin.
With what’s “gone on with the congressional map, we have been very, very slow in the Senate for getting things done,” White said. “We’ve had lots of filibusters, lots of book reading late at night, and they’re not even very good books that they’re reading all the time.”
White was talking about the map that draws the boundaries of the eight U.S. Congressional Districts in Missouri. This map is redrawn by the state Legislature every 10 years after the federal government conducts the census.
Because Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the Missouri House and Senate, and they hold the governor’s office, they can draw a federal congressional map that favors Republicans, and most lawmakers agree to a map that gives Republicans an advantage in six more rural districts while Democrats have an advantage in the urban centers of Kansas City and St. Louis.
But a small number of conservative senators have blocked those maps using the filibuster to try to push a map that gives Republicans an advantage in the rural districts, and divides Kansas City in a way that could give the GOP a 7-1 edge in a state where Donald Trump won 56% of the vote to 41% percent for Democrat Joe Biden.
White has said he opposes the 7-1 map because in part it makes more districts more vulnerable to a Democratic surge in a future election and could reduce the Republican edge in the U.S. House in the future.
White said a small group of hard-line conservative senators, along with the Senate Democrats, is blocking all efforts at compromise on the map, including meeting in a conference committee with House members to hash out a new map.
“Right now, I don’t see a solution to the impasse,” White said. “Right now, I don’t believe the people in the Senate who will block a conference committee meeting will change their mind. The people who are objecting to going to conference are going to continue to object to going to conference and I don’t see anything changing their mind.”
If the impasse continues, the map could end up being drawn up in the courts.
White said the impasse is part of a general change in attitude in the Senate.
“The Senate is not running as smoothly as it has in the past,” White said. “I would say it’s not running very well at all for the time being. There’s a little bit of a breakdown, the integrity, the collegiality, respect for other senators has kind of broken down this year and we may have to deal with it next year with some of our rule changes.”
On the House side, state Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, told the business crowd that the House completed its work on the $46 billion state budget on Thursday and sent it to the Senate for its consideration.
“The name of the game this year has been trying to deal with and allocate and fully craft a budget that takes this influx of federal dollars we have in state revenue, which are unprecedented amounts of money, and try to spend it as wisely as possible in ways that we think will pay dividends for decades to come,” Smith said. “That’s quite a challenge when you think about it to try to unpack that and do that thoughtfully, especially in the course of a couple of months.”
Smith said House members had to spend federal dollars that may be plentiful today but may go away in a year or two when federal lawmakers decide they’re done reacting to the COVID-29 pandemic.
Smith said he emphasized spending on various kinds of infrastructure including transportation, water and wastewater, public safety infrastructure and others.
Other lawmakers speaking at the event on Friday included Reps. Bob Bromley, R-Carl Junction; Dirk Deaton, R-Noel; Lane Roberts, R-Joplin; and Ben Baker, R-Neosho.
Bromley talked about efforts to name Missouri Highway 171 between Stone’s Corner and Carl Junction after the Atomic Veterans who served in the armed forces between the mid-1940s and mid-1960s and took part in various nuclear bomb tests, sometimes suffering injuries from those tests.
Deaton talked about his work as vice chairman of the House Budget Committee with Smith.
Roberts talked about is work on reforming the initiative petition process and on reforming the way domestic violence cases are handled in the courts.
Baker talked about legislation making sure family members can visit relatives even under the pandemic conditions that were in place the past two years, and efforts to beef up treatment for people with gambling problems.
