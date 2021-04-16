JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Creating a fund covering mental health treatment for police officers was one of several bills passed by the Missouri Senate on Thursday.
The bill would create the Critical Incident Stress Management Program within the state Department of Public Safety. The program would “provide services for peace officers to assist in coping with stress and potential psychological trauma resulting from a response to a critical incident or emotionally difficult event.”
Officers would be required to have a “mental health check-in” with program service providers “once every three to five years.” Any information disclosed in such check-ins would be privileged.
The bill also creates the 988 Public Safety Fund within the state treasury in order to pay for the program. The fund’s name refers to a new three-digit phone number that was created for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
In addition to the mental health aspect, the bill would establish a fund that pays nonprofit groups that provide crime prevention services to areas with high levels of crime. This fund would exist through August 2024.
Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, proposed the bill, which passed with 27 senators voting yes and five voting no. All Democrats present supported the bill, as did most Republicans.
Also Thursday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill that allows family pets to be included in protection orders.
Orders of protection are often issued after a couple separates or gets divorced. They are intended to protect individuals, and often their children, from an abusive former partner. This would allow for protection of their pets as well.
Bill sponsor Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, said pets are often used as leverage or abused as retribution when a couple splits.
“A lot of times, if a married couple decides to split and go their separate ways, there’s a strong possibility that one could use the pet against the other,” Gannon said. “That’s just not right.”
Another bill, passed 28-4 by the Senate, would allow restaurants to sell alcohol to go, even after the expiration of special COVID-19 rules that first made such sales possible.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, would also change the rules for purchasing alcohol on Sundays. If passed, liquor laws on a Sunday would be “the same as any other day of the week,” Brown said.
While a similar bill passed the state House in February, it was not identical. Brown’s bill will therefore need the approval of the lower chamber before it can reach the governor’s desk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.