Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared for an important Senate vote tonight over the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court a week before election day.
President Donald Trump's choice to fill the spot by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and, possibly, Trump's own election. Democrats are powerless to stop the nomination, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority.
We'll let you know online as soon as the vote is official, at joplinglobe.com, and we'll have more in Tuesday's edition. We also have repors about:
- The Missouri attorney general's response to allegations of illegally concealing records in a lawsuit related to medical marijuana.
- The latest information regarding COVID-19 across the city.
- A preview of Tuesday night's Joplin Board of Education meeting.
We hope you handle this week's possible winter weather OK.
