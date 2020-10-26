GOP senators power Barrett toward high court confirmation

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Greg Nash

Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared for an important Senate vote tonight over the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court a week before election day.

President Donald Trump's choice to fill the spot by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and, possibly, Trump's own election. Democrats are powerless to stop the nomination, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority.

We'll let you know online as soon as the vote is official, at joplinglobe.com, and we'll have more in Tuesday's edition. We also have repors about:

  • The Missouri attorney general's response to allegations of illegally concealing records in a lawsuit related to medical marijuana.
  • The latest information regarding COVID-19 across the city.
  • A preview of Tuesday night's Joplin Board of Education meeting.

We hope you handle this week's possible winter weather OK.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.