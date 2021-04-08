Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt visited the Joplin area Thursday in an effort to encourage more Missourians to get the vaccine. Health workers at Mercy Hospital Joplin said Blunt's message helps ease concerns or hesitance that some may have about getting vaccinated.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Missouri's top Republican senator saying he has no problem with the state not paying for a Medicaid expansion approved by voters.
- A meeting at Watered Gardens about homelessness in Joplin.
- Neosho's annual citywide garage sale and dogwood tours.
Are you ready for the weekend? Just one more sleep and one more shift, then we are there. Have a wonderful evening.
