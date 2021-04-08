Blunt Visits Mercy

Sen. Roy Blunt talks with Cynthia Hartner after she received a vaccine at Mercy Hospital Joplin on Thursday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt visited the Joplin area Thursday in an effort to encourage more Missourians to get the vaccine. Health workers at Mercy Hospital Joplin said Blunt's message helps ease concerns or hesitance that some may have about getting vaccinated.

We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Missouri's top Republican senator saying he has no problem with the state not paying for a Medicaid expansion approved by voters.
  • A meeting at Watered Gardens about homelessness in Joplin.
  • Neosho's annual citywide garage sale and dogwood tours.

