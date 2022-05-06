Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued on or before Saturday morning at 915 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shoal Creek near Joplin. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Jackson Street Low Water Bridge at Glendale Road near I-44 floods and becomes impassable. At 17.8 feet, flooding occurs on Castle Drive on the southwest side of Shoal Creek across from the gage site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 06/11/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&