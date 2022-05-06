“Finish Line,” a senior art exhibit by Ela Hosp, Gabby McNary and Lexi Patterson, will be on display next week in the Spiva Art Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.
An opening reception will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the gallery.
Hosp, from Carl Junction, focuses on illustration and sculpture works, using recycled materials with an eye toward texture and color. McNary, from Appleton City, uses her work to reflect on the people in her life and why they are important to her. Patterson, from Joplin, focuses her work on several mediums, primarily charcoal and ink.
The Spiva Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and open to the public.
