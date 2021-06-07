Senior centers in Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Carl Junction, Neosho, McDonald County and Barton County will fully reopen beginning July 12, the Area Agency on Aging, Region X, has announced.
Each center will resume all activities — pool, bingo, lunch, cards, puzzles, exercise classes and more — Monday through Friday, with no limitations on capacity. In compliance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the centers will recommend that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear a mask.
"After having our soft opening in May and June, we feel that we are in a great position to fully open the centers," said Jennifer Shotwell, the agency's CEO, in a statement. "Vaccination rates have increased, and cases of COVID-19 have decreased overall."
