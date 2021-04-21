Works created by three graduating students at Missouri Southern State University will be featured in “Elemental Blue,” a senior capstone exhibit set to open Monday in the Spiva Art Gallery.
The students — Ashton McGehee, of Joplin; Madalyn Richardson, of Houston, Missouri; and Edward Williams, of Coffeyville, Kansas — are students in the fine arts-design program.
McGehee will exhibit her interactive design for a mobile application that helps unhoused individuals navigate the bureaucratic processes of applying for help. Her app will be displayed so viewers can interact with the app firsthand to learn about local resources for housing, employment and addiction programs, as well as their requirements and restrictions.
Richardson’s work will show how emergent literacy is affected by children’s interaction with print and digital mediums while reading and which combinations are most appropriate for early learners. The exhibit will feature a print and digital children’s story along with information detailing how designers, parents and educators can adapt the most beneficial combination.
Williams’ work reflects the aesthetic of traditional 8- or 16-bit 2D platform games. “Average Fedora Person” features a simplistic pixel character that players can move around and collect coins while attempting to avoid or combat enemies.
The exhibit will run through April 30, at which time there will be a come-and-go reception. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face coverings and social distancing are required for all visitors.
Details: 417-625-3066, Bentley-C@mssu.edu.
