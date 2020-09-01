Southwest Missouri has long been a hot spot, but not the type you’re probably thinking of. Think the weather here, not COVID-19.
In 2019, the National Weather Service station in Springfield issued 115 tornado warnings within its 37-county area, which includes the far corner of Southeast Kansas, Southwest Missouri and south-central Missouri. It was enough activity to earn the Joplin metro area a top three spot among the more than 120 weather stations around the country.
The Springfield station also issued 122 flash-flood warnings — third highest in the nation.
At the National Transportation Safety Board hearing this spring on the duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake in 2018, experts discussed the severity of the weather in Southwest Missouri.
“Missouri,” according to testimony from one of the NTSB board members, “out of all the states and the District of Columbia, ranks consistently third in the nation to seventh in the nation for most (severe) weather reports.”
And with fall rains, thunderstorms approaching and winter weather lurking around the corner, officials with all three federal agencies say now is the time for Joplin-area residents to plan and piece together an emergency disaster kit for their homes.
Importance of kits
“Making a kit allows you to prepare ahead of time and give some thought to your disaster preparedness needs,” said Keith Stammer, emergency management director for Joplin/Jasper County. “When the (tornado) sirens begin to sound is not the time to gather together some things you might need. Do this ahead of time and you can go directly to your shelter without stopping for supplies.”
One item that likely wasn’t a high-requirement disaster kit item before 2020 but may find its way inside future kits is toilet paper. Americans nationwide were caught empty-handed when the pandemic’s arrival in early March made toilet paper a scarce commodity.
The catastrophic EF5 tornado that struck Joplin on May 22, 2011 — killing 158 and injuring 1,150 — woke many Joplin residents up to the importance of disaster kits.
“Many people have started making kits after the Joplin tornado,” Stammer said. “I have had numerous requests for information on what to put in them, as well as where best to locate them.”
Ozark Center, the local Show-Me Hope Missouri provider and the behavioral health arm of Freeman Health System, has received similar requests, as well. Show-Me Hope Missouri is a federally funded crisis counseling program for response to declared disasters.
The center, in cooperation with Show-Me Hope Missouri, in observance of September as National Preparedness Month, is offering “Ready in 3” disaster preparedness training to area residents via Zoom sessions at 2 p.m. today and Wednesdays throughout the month. Each session is free, and no registration is needed. The Zoom meetings are being done due to physical limitations brought on by the global pandemic.
“Emergencies can happen anytime and anywhere with or without notice,” said Debbie Fitzgerald, Ozark Center’s director of crisis services. According to the National Safety Council, there were 59,985 weather-related events in 2017, resulting in 592 deaths and nearly 4,300 injuries. “Preparedness brings peace of mind that we can face challenges and be as safe as possible.”
Easing anxiety
National Preparedness Month was created by the U.S. government after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Ready in 3 stands for 1) making a plan, 2) preparing a kit and 3) listening for information.
John Blake, Show-Me Hope Missouri team leader, identified key items that are often found or should be added to a home’s disaster kit. Each kit will be different when it comes to some individual items because each household has its own needs; universally speaking, the kits can bring about peace of mind to stressed residents, he said.
“As my boss always says, ‘preparedness brings peace of mind,’ so being prepared for disaster or a pandemic or anything would ease some of the anxiety or the fears you (would) have,” Blake said. “Even if you’re not using (the kit), even if there isn’t an alarm, it’s comforting knowing that it’s right there in case you need it.”
The Show-Me Hope Missouri program is open to individuals and families who live in 20 counties designated for federal disaster assistance, including Jasper County. Through the program, crisis counselors are available to connect residents — perhaps some stressed from natural disaster such as a tornado strike, flooding or the COVID-19 pandemic — with local mental health resources. All counseling provided is free and confidential.
'Get home' bags
Blake called emergency kits "pretty necessary," adding that he's seen an uptick in local residents preparing disaster kits over the last two years.
In the Joplin area, “we can have flooding, wind damage, tornadoes," he said. "I think, depending on where you live, they’re probably always relevant. But around here, (because) we have so many opportunities for (inclement weather), they are very important.”
According to a 2016 National Household Survey, less than half of homes have household emergency plans or kits.
“We call (the kits) our ‘get home’ bags,” said Neosho resident Brandi Long. Newton County has seen its fair share of tornadoes and flash floods over the years. “Everyone in the family has one.”
'It's up to you'
The kit Blake demonstrated on Monday had roughly $200 worth of supplies in it. But he knows some kits can be completed for around $60 — “it’s up to you and your situation and what you want to see in there,” he said — as long as the supplies, food and water lasts for at least three days. “We’re not telling you to do it our way. We’re just saying to make a plan and prepare a kit your way.”
The Ozark Center disaster kit on display Monday held several dozen items, such as peanut butter, chips, pet food, trash bags, rope and a blanket. Items also included a hard hat (paramount when removing debris from a collapsed roof), a tarp, small first-aid kit and a package of socks. Two of the most important items found inside the waterproof plastic tote, Blake said, were a combination weather radio/flashlight — with a crank in case the batteries run dry — and a universal phone charger because so many Joplin residents were able to obtain information during and after the May 22 tornado strike via their mobile phones.
Kits should be kept either inside a shelter or in the basement or interior room of a home, Stammer said. “If you go to an outside shelter, place the kit near the exit so you can grab it on the way out.”
Joplin resident Wendi Murdock Douglas has enough water, food, medicines and comfort items in her Joplin home's kit to last a week. "I have been insanely prepared since 1998," she said.
Not only does she have the traditional home pack, she also has packs inside the car and at work. She even has what she calls her "battery pack." In March, a coat closet was converted into a pantry, filled with the traditional items as well as old tennis shoes, whistles, helmets, glow-in-the-dark necklaces, a portable video player and "SpongeBob Squarepants" episodes at the ready.
"We used to keep old electronic games or puzzle toys," Douglas said. "Nostalgia is nice when things are stressful. Games can really keep kids at ease during a tornado warning. We hunker down and play Uno."
Want to participate?
To join the Zoom meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/j/91040357587. The meeting ID number is: 910 4035 7587. To listen to the meeting by phone, call 312-626-6799 and plug in the ID number. For more details or information, call the Ozark Center at 417-347-7070.
What to pack
Recommended kit items are first-aid kit, weather radio, batteries, change of clothes, snacks and bottled water to last three days, prescription medicines, phone charger, flashlight, games or books for children, and food and toys for pets.
