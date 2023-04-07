"Bonnie and Clyde"

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty star in 1967’s “Bonnie and Clyde” movie. The movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Landreth Park. It will feature a brief introduction by historian Brad Belk. COURTESY | WARNER BROS.

 Courtesy | Warner Bros.

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at upcoming sesquicentennial events. 

Next week will include a screening of "Bonnie and Clyde," a movie about a criminal couple with an infamous history in Joplin, having started a shootout with Joplin law enforcement officers. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Joplin High School's Constitution Team winning another state contest. 
  • EPA progress cleaning up mining waste. 
  • A judge ruling in favor of Neosho in a lawsuit against Newton County. 

We hope you have a pleasant weekend. 

