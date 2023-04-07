Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at upcoming sesquicentennial events.
Next week will include a screening of "Bonnie and Clyde," a movie about a criminal couple with an infamous history in Joplin, having started a shootout with Joplin law enforcement officers.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin High School's Constitution Team winning another state contest.
- EPA progress cleaning up mining waste.
- A judge ruling in favor of Neosho in a lawsuit against Newton County.
We hope you have a pleasant weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.