CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Hall of Carthage Heroes will add seven more people to the 80 already honored there with plaques lining the main hallway of the Fair Acres Family Y in Carthage.
One couple, John O. “Pat” and Carolyn Phelps, and five individuals will make up the class. The five are athletes Joe Borland and Gary Freeman, along with Caryl Belle MacMorran, William Chase Putnam Sr. and Andy Thomas.
The ceremony is slated for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fair Acres Family Y, 2600 Grand Ave. Social distancing and masks are recommended.
'Worthy of emulation'
Artist Andy Thomas said he was honored and thrilled to be chosen, but said he wasn’t sure that he was as worthy as some of those being honored with him.
“Those people like the Phelpses and the Putnams, they spend a lot of their time doing things intentionally for the community,” Thomas said. “They devote their time for others while some of us achieve this by doing our own thing. So that’s why I feel like my achievements seem modest compared to theirs.”
But then he was reminded of a sentence written by Carthage historian Marvin VanGilder in 2007 in anticipation of the 2012 creation of the Hall of Carthage Heroes: “Every individual listed here made a strong, positive impact on this city as it was born and grew, or contributed greatly to its reputation by the deeds they accomplished, and are worthy of emulation by today’s and succeeding generations.”
Thomas said, “When I started out, it was a pipe dream to be a practicing artist, and everyone told me to get a factory job. Now being a graphic designer is a stable career. I would hope that someone — a musician or whatever artist-type endeavor you might be interested in — that maybe they could look at me and say, 'I can do the best I can with what I have.'”
Carthage resident and Hall supporter Bill Putnam Jr. said he was pleased that his father, William Chase Putnam Sr., was selected.
“I know the kind of a person he was and the thoughtfulness he had for his community and his country,” Bill said. “I know a few kids he gave college scholarships to that never knew about it. He did a lot behind the scenes that people didn’t know about, so yeah, it’s special that the committee thought he was worthy of inclusion.”
Putnam Sr. was added as a businessman and civic leader. He entered the family lumber business in 1940 and built it into one of the first “home centers” in the area, changing the name to TAPJAC Home Centers.
Bill Putnam also said he was also pleased to see Gary Freeman added to the Hall.
“When I was growing up, I heard from Gary Freeman’s contemporaries that he was the best football player that Carthage ever produced,” Bill said. “But those records get lost, and he didn’t have any kids, and I just thought if he’s going to be recognized, I need to try and find out some stuff about him.”
He had to go to the Carthage Public Library and use the old Carthage High School yearbooks and copies of the newspapers to research Freeman’s records.
Putnam said Freeman was one of the top running backs in the history of the Tigers. He played in 1947 and 1948, gaining 2,979 yards on 445 carries, and leading the Tigers to the Big Eight Conference championships both years.
More inductees
The other inductees are business leaders and philanthropists Pat and Carolyn Phelps, honored as Citizens of Distinction; Caryl Belle MacMorran, honored as a preservationist and one of the founding members of Carthage Historic Preservation; and Joe Borland, honored for his lifetime devotion to golf and his achievements over 50 years playing the sport.
More details about these inductees and others can be found at the Hall of Carthage Heroes website https://hallofcarthageheroes.wordpress.com.
