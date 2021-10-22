NEOSHO, Mo. — The public will get a chance to hear from some of the Republican candidates who are running to replace U.S. Rep. Billy Long on Thursday in Neosho when the Newton County Republican Central Committee holds its annual free ham and bean feed.
Long is leaving after 12 years in the House to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who will retire at the end of this term.
Republicans who who have announced for the race so far include Sam Alexander, a doctor from Springfield; state Sen. Eric Burlison, of Battlefield; state Sen. Mike Moon, of Ash Grove; Audrey Richards, of Branson; and Jay Wasson, of Nixa, a former state representative and state senator.
Alexander, Moon and Wasson are expected to the bean feed to stump for office.
“We are doing things a little different than we usually do,” said Nick Myers, chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, who is also a Newton County resident. “We are doing a forum with a moderator this time. We’ll have a moderator and pre-set questions. The topics will be known to the candidates, but not the questions.”
Gene Koester, a former McAuley Catholic High School principal and educator, will serve as moderator.
Republican state auditor candidates David Gregory and Scott Fitzpatrick will each speak three minutes.
Myers said there also will be updates on the redistricting process for both the state House and Senate, and the congressional seats.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the bean line will start at 6 p.m. at the Neosho Middle School Cafeteria, 1400 Hale-McGinty Drive in Neosho. The menu will include ham and beans, cornbread, dessert, and iced tea catered by the Neosho High School Future Farmers of America.
Myers also said, “The Republican women of Newton County are having a silent auction. I know they have at least one Andy Thomas print in that.”
To ensure enough seating and food for the event, a head count is needed although tickets are not needed. Anyone planning to attend can send an email to email@newtoncountyrepublicans.org or call 417-623-2214.
