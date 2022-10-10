A Weir, Kansas, man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 171, a mile north of Asbury in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jackie R. Uber, 24, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The state patrol reported that Uber was southbound when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road.
• A Carthage man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 8 p.m. Sunday on Old Highway 66, about 2 miles northeast of Carthage.
Alexander Mendez Santiago, 20, was taken Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Santiago ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and overturned.
• A 16-year-old from Neosho was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle crash at 4:50 p.m. Sunday on private property along Bison Road, 5 miles south of Joplin.
The unnamed juvenile lost control of the ATV on a dirt road, and it overturned, according to the patrol.
• A Joplin man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 1:25 a.m. Sunday on Greenwood Drive, 2 miles southeast of Joplin.
Douglas E. Alexius, 46, sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital.
The patrol said he was eastbound when the motorcycle skidded and overturned.
• Two juveniles were injured at 6:09 p.m. Saturday in a crash when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding collided with a truck on Route CC at Nettle Drive, 6 miles west of Neosho in Newton County.
Injuries to the 12-year-old female driver of Neosho and an 11-year-old male passenger of Seneca were cited as minor. They were taken by private vehicle for treatment at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The driver of the pickup truck was James Herre, 68, of Joplin.
The patrol reported that the crash happened when the ATV driver was eastbound, and tried to cross the road and pulled into the path of the northbound pickup truck.
