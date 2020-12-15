Several incumbent area school board members filed for reelection Tuesday, the first day that candidates could place their names on the ballot for the April 6 election in Missouri.
Anyone seeking open seats on the school boards in Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City and Neosho may file during regular business hours until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Candidates will be listed on the ballot in the order in which they file.
Filing for school board positions will not be available on days classes are not held, such as Christmas break or days of bad weather, as well as in the event of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Joplin: Two seats held by Lori Musser and Debbie Fort are up for election in April. Musser was first elected to the board in 2016. Fort was elected to the board in 2014. Pat Waldo, board secretary, said Tuesday the two incumbents had not filed for reelection yet. Both terms are for three years.
• Carthage: Three seats held by Lee Elliff Pound, Bill Lasley and Ryan Collier will be on the ballot. Stephanie Evans, assistant to superintendent of schools, said Tuesday that Lasley and Collier are the only incumbents who had filed so far for reelection.
Lasley has refiled for the three-year term, and Collier has refiled for the one-year term. Pound’s position is a three-year term.
Lasley is completing his first term on the board. Pound has served on the board since being appointed in September 2005. Collier is finishing his first year after taking the seat of Wayne Jones, who resigned earlier this year.
• Webb City: Two seats are up for reelection in April. Incumbents Lisa Robinson and Jason Woodmansee refiled for their seats Tuesday, according to Cheryl Chaney, board secretary. Both incumbents have served on the board since April 2009. The positions are for three-year terms.
• Carl Junction: Two positions are available. Incumbents Christie Hutcheson, who’s seeking her sixth term, and Kasey Cowger, who’s seeking his second term, have refiled for their open seats. Each position is for a three-year term.
• Neosho: Two seats held by incumbents Steffen Wiest and Dan Haskins are up for election on the April ballot. The two members, who were first elected in 2018, have both refiled for their positions, which have three-year terms.
