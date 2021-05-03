An enhanced risk for severe storms forecast for areas east of the Joplin region may have an effect on the Four-States Area.
According to an update from the National Weather Service, the Highway 60 corridor east of Barry County faces two periods of strong potential: Monday afternoon into early evening, and late Monday night. All modes of severe weather are possible in that enhanced risk zone, including wind in excess of 70 mph, hail up to golf ball-size and isolated tornadoes, as well as flooding.
The Joplin area has only a slight chance for severe hail and damaging wind and a marginal potential for flooding, according to the update.
