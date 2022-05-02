Severe weather could move into the region this evening, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
"The best severe potential looks to be this evening into tonight, where damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail seem the most likely hazards ... Flooding will also be a hazard with excessive rainfall."
Isolated tornadoes also are possible this evening.
The National Weather Service also warns than an active weather pattern continues into midweek with another system bringing flooding/severe storm potential arriving Wednesday and Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.