Spring is coming, and anyone who has lived in or around Joplin knows what that means: Severe weather and tornado season is coming too.
The National Weather Service, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management are hosting Severe Weather Preparedness Week next week.
The most prominent event during the week is the statewide tornado drill, slated for 10 a.m. Tuesday. That’s when tornado sirens will sound across the area, and weather radios and cellphones designed to receive emergency alerts will be activated. Schools and some businesses will hold drills to make sure everyone knows what to do and where to go if a tornado approaches.
“The purpose of this drill is just to test everyone’s readiness in case and in preparation for severe weather events this spring,” said Miles Langfield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield. “We will issue a test warning at that time, and we encourage every school and business to participate in this drill.”
The Springfield station is responsible for tracking all weather in Joplin, Jasper County and surrounding counties. Weather warnings and forecasts for neighboring Ottawa County, Oklahoma, come from the weather service office in Tulsa. Cherokee and Crawford counties in Southeast Kansas are in Springfield’s service area, but the counties immediately west are covered by the weather service office in Wichita.
Langfield said Springfield meteorologists work with meteorologists in all the neighboring service areas to monitor the weather and produce consistent warning and watch information, but it can be complicated because storms don’t respect state lines, county lines or borders between National Weather Service areas.
“We do a whole forecast process twice a day,” Langfield said. “During that process, we are collaborating with all of our neighbors, deciding how do we want to make sure on how everything lines up on the borders like temperatures and winds, so that nothing is out of place and everything looks like one cohesive product. During severe weather, we will be using that same collaboration interface for the regular forecast process.”
Langfield said the process works pretty well and enables the weather service to put out consistent watch and warning information.
Every day of Severe Weather Preparedness Week has a different emphasis:
• On Monday, the weather service will send out information about how people can receive weather information, including weather radios, television, storm sirens and the emergency alert system.
One point meteorologists stress is that outdoor sirens are meant as a warning for people who also are outdoors; they are not meant to be loud enough for people to hear indoors. The weather service says hearing a siren is a signal to get indoors and seek additional information, and it reminds people that if a siren stops, it does not mean the threat has ended.
• Tuesday’s focus is tornadoes. In addition to holding the statewide tornado drills in Missouri and Kansas, the weather service says now is the time to develop a tornado safety plan.
Southwest Missouri has a well-known history with tornadoes, the deadliest being the May 22, 2011, tornado that destroyed nearly one-third of Joplin and killed 161 people.
• Wednesday’s focus is on lightning safety.
The National Weather Service says tragedies involving lightning at school-sponsored athletics are a growing trend.
“While lightning can be fascinating to watch, it can also be extremely dangerous,” the weather service said. “When thunderstorms threaten, coaches and officials must not let the desire to start or finish an athletic activity or event cloud their judgement when the safety of participants and spectators is in jeopardy.”
• Thursday’s emphasis is on wind and hail.
The weather service says straight-line winds can be a threat to lives and property, just like tornadoes. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph happen frequently with severe thunderstorms and are much more common than tornadoes. Large hail can damage or even destroy vehicles and do widespread damage to roofs and structures.
• Friday’s emphasis is on flooding, one of the biggest killers during severe weather.
“Typically, flooding results in more weather-related fatalities than any other thunderstorm-related hazard,” the National Weather Service said. “Why? Many of the deaths occur in automobiles as they are swept downstream. Of these drownings, many are preventable, but too many people continue to drive across a flooded road.”
This year, the weather service plans four virtual storm-spotter programs in the Springfield area: from 7 to 8 p.m. March 17 and April 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. March 19, and from 1 to 2 p.m. April 5.
Langfield said these meetings are the same programs meteorologists used to hold in each county in person prior to severe weather season.
“We’re offering those virtually this year just to get a little more outreach, a little bit more participation to some people who couldn’t make it to an in-person presentation, especially during the pandemic,” Langfield said. “Those are extremely important because we’ll get people in the area trained up to be a storm spotter, which helps us out immensely during severe weather events. ... That helps us a lot in the warning process as well as getting reports on any damage that has already occurred so that we know the magnitude of what has happened and can issue storm reports as well from here in the office.”
