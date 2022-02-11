Joplin residential property owners in two neighborhoods would be asked to allow plumbing inspections aimed at locating and correcting rainwater penetration into the city’s sanitary system under a pilot project that has received initial City Council approval.
Locally licensed plumbers will be asked to enroll with the city to perform needed repairs. They will receive information on the city ordinances related to the project.
Property owners will not pay for the inspections or any corrections needed; the city will pay those costs, according to details given by a public works official at a City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 7.
The council gave the program firstround approval pending a final vote at the next meeting, which is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Residents will receive firsthand information about the program from Joplin officials in the future. There will be news releases distributed and brochures and letters as well as social media information posted to get the word out. Additionally, meetings will be held in the neighborhoods where the project is to be done.
“Public outreach and education is a key element of this program because we are asking residents to allow us to send evaluators to evaluate their plumbing system for any potential sources of inflow and infiltration” of stormwater into the sewer system, said Dan Johnson, the city’s assistant public works director over engineering services. “We have to ask people to allow evaluators in to do that.”
Property evaluations
The evaluators will send the city lists of needed repairs at each house, and those requests will be reviewed and must be approved before any work proceeds.
“The next step then is the inflow and infiltration abatement and repairs,” Johnson said. “That has to be done by a qualified plumber and those who go through that process with the city paying for the cost of that on the resident’s side of the sewer system.”
After repairs are done, the city will assess the effectiveness. That will be done by measuring the flow of water after a rain through the sewer system.
Common sources of stormwater inflow or infiltration include cracked or broken sewer lines, and sump pumps or guttering connected to the sewer system rather than street drains. When that water goes into the sewer system, it is treated along with the sewage and the volume of the stormwater adds costs to that treatment. It also contributes to floodwaters getting into the sewer treatment system.
The city has allocated $650,000 for the pilot program, which is to be paid by revenue in the city sewer fund that includes sewer service payments.
“It’s really a win-win,” Johnson said. “The city overall gets the benefit of reducing the inflow and infiltration into our system. We don’t have to treat that (in the wastewater treatment plants). It saves the city and makes our system run better for everyone. and the residents get to see some repairs that may have caused problems.”
Pilot locations
Two neighborhoods are to be addressed in the initial project. Those are the Baker’s Branch and Cleveland basins. Baker’s Branch encompasses the northeast corner of the city including the Royal Heights and west side of the College Heights subdivisions. The Cleveland basin is in west central Joplin from 20th Street to Junge Boulevard and Iron Gates Road to McCoy Avenue.
The work is part of a consent agreement the city entered with the Missouri Department of Revenue to make repairs to reduce overflow issues that have plagued the city sewer system during times of heavy rain. The overflow swamps the system, allowing polluted water to wash into Shoal and Turkey creeks.
By adhering to the agreement, the city will prevent fines for violations of the Clean Water Act and achieve better pollution control.
Johnson said that about 40 plumbers are licensed in Joplin and they have all been sent letters announcing the program. The plumbers include some in Springfield who have already worked in a similar program there and are acquainted with the requirements.
As part of the ordinance permitting the work, the council authorized a contract with United Plumbing Inc. of Springfield, the only plumbing company to respond to an earlier city request for plumbing contractor applications to work on the project.
Johnson said more plumbers are needed and the agreement with United does not shut the door to other plumbers. He said it is not unusual to get few applications at the start of such a program.
“We believe that they will become interested when they see what kind of work it is, and it is stuff they know how to do and that they can do and that we pay a reasonable amount to do that work. I think we will have more participation.”
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if a homeowner could use their preferred plumber.
Johnson said those plumbers could get in touch with the public works department and apply, and if they meet the qualifications, an agreement will be drafted with them so they could participate in the program.
Stinnett asked if a homeowner could pay the plumber themselves to do the recommended repairs.
Johnson said that would be possible. The city could provide the information on the needed repairs to a resident’s preferred plumber. All repairs are to be inspected and approved by the city afterward, according to Johnson.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone asked if the city would continue to do calls for plumbers so that other plumbers can participate.
Johnson said the city will continue to seek interest by local plumbing contractors.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked if there are any costs to property owners.
“There is no cost for the citizen for repairs we identify that are needed,” he said.
