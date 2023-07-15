Murphy Boulevard will be closed from Main Street to the intersection of North Sergeant Avenue and Crest Drive starting Monday for a repair of the sanitary sewer.
Access will remain open to properties located between Main Street and Bramar Avenue along Murphy Boulevard. All other traffic will be detoured on the west side of the Roanoke area through the intersection of Zora Avenue and Lone Elm Road.
Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Detours will be in place.
For questions, contact Chris Parker in the public works department at 417-624-0820, ext. 1530.
