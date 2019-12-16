A previously convicted sex offender from Carthage pleaded guilty Monday to sexual exploitation of a girl he impregnated at the age of 14 and is facing 25 years or more in a federal prison.
Victor A. Vasquez, 33, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Springfield to sexual exploitation of a child and will be sentenced upon completion of a sentencing investigation by the United States Probation Office. With prior convictions in Jasper County for statutory rape and statutory sodomy, Vasquez faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 25 years without parole or a sentence of up to 50 years without parole.
Federal court documents state that the crime came to light in June 2018 when a 14-year-old girl sought pregnancy testing at a health clinic in Jasper County and was discovered to be more than eight weeks pregnant. She told a nurse that the father was a man she met playing a game on her cellphone.
The girl was interviewed by investigators at the Children's Center in Joplin and disclosed that she first met the father in June 2017 when she was 13. He told he his name was Victor Escobar, according to court documents. He talked to her online about having sexual relations with her and in January 2018 talked her into coming to his residence.
The girl got her mother to drop her off at the defendant's residence by lying to her about the "friend" she was visiting. The girl told investigators that for the next three or four months, she and Vasquez exchanged messages and photos of each other's genitals via the website SnapChat.
Joplin police and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force investigated the case and interviewed Vasquez after the girl's disclosures. Court documents state that he admitted communicating with her through Facebook Messenger and text messages, exchanging sexually explicit images with the girl and having sexual relations with her.
