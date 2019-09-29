MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. — Officials at Shangri-La Golf Club, Resort & Marina believe a newly announced $5 million expansion plan will not only tap into the economic generator of Grand Lake but also help change the culture of the region.
The concept is simple, according to President and CEO Barry Willingham. He plans to develop a 10,000-square-foot activity center and adjoining racket club to bring a new wave of year-round activities to the resort, located at the tip of Monkey Island near Grove.
“This is not all about Shangri-La,” Willingham said during a recent Grove Rotary Club meeting. “Not one of us is as good, smart and as powerful as all of us. (Shangri-La wants) to raise the lake (opportunities) across the board. We want to raise the level of play.”
Mike Williams, director of government relations and public relations at Shangri-La, said Willingham has coined a word to work into the Grand Lake lexicon — “co-opetition.”
“He has a strong belief that a rising tide raises all boats,” Williams said. “We’re just trying to expand the attractions that Grand Lake offers.”
Williams said when current owner Eddy Gibbs bought the resort in 2010, he began to dream about expanding it to its former glory, such as when then-Gov. George Nigh hosted the National Governors Association annual meeting at the resort in 1982.
“We want to work with the other businesses, restaurants and attractions like Har-Ber Village to keep people here for as long as possible,” Williams said. “We want there to be a wide variety of attractions and funds which create delicious opportunities all around Grand Lake.”
About the project
The activity center and racket club project will include outdoor tennis and pickleball courts, basketball and sand volleyball courts, as well as bocce ball and croquet. The indoor portion will include golf and skeet shooting simulators, table games such as pingpong and pool, a bowling alley, a 50-seat movie theater, an arcade and a coffee shop.
“There’s one thing we have a shortage of — indoor activities,” Williams said. “This will provide guests and members things to do during the winter or during all seasons.”
Resort officials are examining ways to place a retractable dome over the tennis and pickleball courts that would allow year-round usage.
In a related project, Williams said officials plan to expand the playground facilities available for the youngest guests and members. Shangri-La’s current amenities include a splash pad and playground next to the outdoor pool.
The playground expansion will provide children with a “non-wet playground” behind the resort’s hotel, near the existing play area, Williams said.
Officials hope to break ground on the new construction within the next 60 days. Williams said an assortment of engineering work needs to be completed before construction may move forward.
He hopes that, if everything falls into place, the facility will open by fall 2020. Some of the amenities may be ready for the summer 2020 tourism season.
The new construction will add 25 jobs to the organization’s employment base of 280, Williams said.
What’s next
Other projects in store in Shangri-La’s future include the development of a leadership track to provide members and business leaders with training at Grand Lake. The courses, Williams said, would take place during the resort’s downtime in the winter. The program will be designed to carry accreditation and certification, and allow business leaders a place to grow and develop their skills.
Officials originally hoped to start the classes in November, but Williams said they have pushed the initial start to January.
Plans are also in the works to develop a par-3 golf course, geared toward players who cannot play a full championship-level course because of skill level or physical limitations.
About Shangri-La
Current owner Eddy Gibbs bought Shangri-La Golf Club, Resort & Marina, 31000 S. Highway 125 on Monkey Island, in 2010. Since then, he has taken it from a golf club and marina with eight employees to a four-story hotel with more than 100 rooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, a spa and at least three restaurants with more than 280 employees.
Memberships range from a resort-only level (excluding golf) with a $1,500 initiation fee and $200 per month to a resort and golf level membership that comes with a $3,000 initiation fee and a $350 price tag. Each level of membership allows patrons to use the resort’s facilities.
Details: shangrilaok.com or 918-257-4204.
