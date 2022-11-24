For hundreds of people in and around Joplin who couldn’t spend Thanksgiving with family, area churches and volunteers stepped in, preparing and delivering meals.
The Joplin First United Methodist Church spent the week leading up to Thanksgiving preparing for its first dine-in Thanksgiving meal in two years at the church at Fourth Street and Byers Avenue. Pastor Marsha West Eichler said holiday meals in 2020 and 2021 were drive-thru events because of COVID-19.
“This is a big change,” Eichler said. “We’re sharing the table with our neighbors. This is the 24th year for this event and our 150th year of ministry in our community. We feel like this is one of the opportunities that we have throughout the year to make a connection with our neighbors and share a meal and just to share the blessings that God has given.”
Eichler said the church was ready to feed as many as 500 people Thursday.
The church is working with community partners such as Del Rio Restaurant, which provided the meat and vegetables; caterer Rose Barwick, who organized the kitchen; the Busy Beavers of Newton County, a 4H group helping in the kitchen and wherever they’re needed; and about 60 volunteers from the church.
‘Their place to be’
“For a lot of people, this is their way to serve on Thanksgiving,” Eichler said. “We have a lot of families for whom this is their tradition, to come and serve. Some will go have a meal together later or, for some of them, this is their place to be on Thanksgiving. That’s certainly the case for my husband and I. We look forward to this day to be able to serve and be with our neighbors.”
Justin Maskus, a member of the church’s governing board, was joined by his wife, Julie Maskus, and daughter, Callie Maskus, 7.
“There’s a bunch of us from the board here today right now as well,” Justin said. “I firmly believe you can’t expect people in the church to serve, you’ve got to serve as well, and the easiest way to show them how to do it is to do it yourself. It’s our obligation to do stuff like this.”
Julie added: “I believe that First United Methodist Church is at Fourth and Byers for a reason. I think that one of those reasons is that we have neighbors around us that have real-life, practical needs, and I think that if we’re going to be a church that loves our neighbors we need to spend important days with our neighbors on Thanksgiving.”
Richard Copher, of Joplin, said he couldn’t be with his daughter and granddaughter this year, so he was glad for the dinner at the church.
“They live in Texas. It’s a good gathering for people who don’t have family, maybe they’re a long way off or maybe your family is gone in heaven. It’s good for the community to gather with friends and fellowship,” he said.
Machelle Trotter said she was glad she came.
“It’s just important to get together with the community and they’re very nice people here,” Trotter said. “I don’t go to church here but I’ve been in here when they’ve had their garage sales and events. It’s just good for the community. They’re doing a good thing, they really are.”
Eichler said this event was also part of the church’s yearlong celebration of its 150th birthday; the church was founded April 14, 1872.
“We’ve really been thinking about this whole year as a time of celebration and also just emphasizing generosity, encouraging people to perform acts of generosity in the community and for that to be our blessing in this time of celebration.”
Salvation Army
Dozens of volunteers also gathered at the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County at 320 E. Eighth St. to deliver meals to homebound area residents and serve people at the office itself over the noon hour.
Mark Phillips, Carthage, was there in the morning with his wife, Tracy Phillips, and other members of the Shiloh Ministry Baptist Church, picking up meals to take to people or families who can’t get out of the house or don’t have the money for Thanksgiving.
“We’re one of the churches here to help serve,” Mark Phillips said. “There’s probably seven or eight different churches here ready to serve. I’ve been there as far as waiting on the outside to come in to eat. It’s a good way to give back.
“God has helped me get my life back together so I try to give back and help wherever we can. The church I pastor, most of that church is here today, so we all came out to help. We have a ministry of our own, and we want to be a part of this as well.”
Salvation Army Lt. Marty Norris said the group had been working for days preparing the food to serve to about 500 people.
“We’re expecting to have close to 300 meals go out and we’re figuring maybe another 200 people will eat here,” Norris said. “The meals for delivery are a big deal, especially for people who don’t have families or people who can’t get out to go visit them if they’re far away.”
Norris said this event was an example of how money raised during the Salvation Army’s ongoing Red Kettle campaign is used to help the community.
Phillips said it’s tough when you don’t have family to turn to or be with during the holidays.
“It’s a very lonely feeling because there’s such a great sense of abandonment if you have any sort of family,” he said. “... I look back at it now and I just like having someone to be able to show you some love like this. It means everything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.