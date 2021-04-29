Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on our favorite furry friends.
In a cycle that repeats every year, animal shelters are in the midst of puppy and kitten season. The Joplin Humane Society is seeking foster families willing to help unite these adorable critters with their new families.
We'll have more about this report, and more pictures from Globe photographer Roger Nomer, in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. You'll also find reports about:
- A jury convicting a Joplin man on all 10 counts in his child sex abuse case.
- The Missouri Senate voting against funding Medicaid expansion.
- The upcoming Guns 'n' Hoses benefit, featuring cops and firefighters competing in a fundraiser for Bright Futures.
Tomorrow is Friday, so that's a good thing, right? We hope you have a wonderful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.