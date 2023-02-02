Joplin Humane Society

Krypto, a young terrier mix, pleads for a family from inside his kennel at the Joplin Humane Society in July. Area animal shelters were overflowing with unwanted cats and dogs in 2022. Maybe you have a spot in your home for one in 2023? GLOBE FILE

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into pet populations. 

Area animal shelters are highlighting National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month by pointing to their full shelters, filled with animals awaiting adoption. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • Condemned apartment buildings in Joplin.
  • Registration opening for a Neosho STEAM academy. 
  • A look at Black History Month events across the nation. 

We hope you have a wonderful evening. 

