Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into pet populations.
Area animal shelters are highlighting National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month by pointing to their full shelters, filled with animals awaiting adoption.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Condemned apartment buildings in Joplin.
- Registration opening for a Neosho STEAM academy.
- A look at Black History Month events across the nation.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.