MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Investigators believe a dispute over a relatively minor heroin transaction led to the Aug. 16 fatal shooting of Sarah Pasco and the wounding of another woman.
Gary W. Hunter Jr., 23, of Mount Vernon, is accused of shooting Pasco, 27, and a second woman from the Aurora area after forcing them into an abandoned well on a property near Miller. The second woman, whose name authorities have yet to release, survived the shooting but remains in a hospital in Springfield.
"She is expected to live and perhaps make a full recovery," Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay told the Globe on Wednesday.
DeLay said the dispute over the heroin transaction was between Hunter and the other shooting victim, not Pasco. Pasco just happened to be in the other woman's company when Hunter walked up to the other woman's truck at the pavilion in Stotts City and asked to get in.
"It basically had to do with nonpayment on narcotics, getting ripped off on a buy," the sheriff said.
DeLay said it remains uncertain how much Pasco may have known about the prior drug transaction involving Hunter and Pasco's companion. But investigators believe Hunter was angry with the companion and a third woman who was not with the two women when Hunter climbed in the truck, put a handgun to Pasco's head and forced the second woman to drive to the residence of Christina Knapp in Stotts City.
Knapp, 36, is one of eight other suspects being held on first-degree murder charges in the case along with Hunter, the alleged shooter. The others are: Lyle B. DeLong, 23, Diona L. Parks, 26, and Kimberly Henderson, 47, all of Stotts City; Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings; Siera Dunham, 18, of Mount Vernon; Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic; and Frank Sheridan Jr., 27, of Aurora.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on the suspects states that Hunter asked Knapp to retrieve an "AR/AK-style firearm" for him from a vehicle at her residence. He purportedly discharged the weapon into the truck to force the two women to get out at Knapp's residence and start digging their own graves.
Cypret, who was residing on Knapp's property, purportedly was given the "AR/AK-style firearm" at one point to watch over them from a lawn chair while Hunter went inside to get a .22-caliber gun.
Dunham also was at the address at the time and purportedly asked Hunter if she could have the sunglasses Pasco was wearing and was given them. She later asked for her shoes and was given them when Hunter forced the victims into the trunk of a car that Cypret then drove to the property near Miller with the abandoned well. The affidavit states that Hunter led them to the property in the second victim's truck.
DeLong, Parks and Calverley are said to have ridden with Cypret, and Parks purportedly got out and engaged in a physical altercation with one of the women when the trunk popped open. Hunter then ordered Cypret, DeLong and Parks to take the woman's truck and leave the area.
He later phoned Cypret and told him to "light up the truck or you are really going to screw me," a request that Cypret and DeLong granted by sticking Cypret's shirt in the gas port of the truck and lighting it to torch the vehicle.
The affidavit alleges that Henderson, who is Cypret's mother, participated in the crime by picking up the keys to the second victim's vehicle while they were at Knapp's place and putting them in Hunter's pocket, telling him: "You are going to be needing these."
Sheridan and Dunham, according to the affidavit, rode with Hunter to the property where the women were shot. The affidavit states that Sheridan, who was in a relationship with Dunham, had bandaged a wound that Hunter sustained earlier the same day. The document does not describe the wound or how the suspect received it.
The sheriff said Wednesday that it was a knife wound to his hand, which Hunter is believed to have sustained during another drug-related altercation that had taken place in the Stotts City area. He said that altercation did not involve either shooting victim.
The affidavit filed in the case states that Hunter asked the two women after forcing them into the well where the other woman with whom he was angry was. Pasco told him she did not know where she was, according to the affidavit.
He then told her: "You can thank (her)," and shot Pasco in the head.
The surviving woman told investigators that he continued firing into the well, wounding her before she was able to crawl beneath Pasco's body and play dead.
