CARTHAGE, Mo. — After more than eight years of solid service for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, K-9 Holi was celebrated Wednesday on her retirement from law enforcement.
Holi, or Doc Holiday Von Raleigh Mali, as she is less commonly known at the sheriff’s office, reached the mandatory retirement age of 9 in May when she served her last shift on duty.
“That’s really her full name,” said Holi’s handler, Cpl. George Datum. “I didn’t name her. She just goes by Holi day to day. Holi retires with me. Yesterday she was privileged enough to be on one of the reclining chairs, and she was snoring and growling, and she was laying on her back, so she’s enjoying retirement.”
Holi, a Belgian Malinois, spent more than seven and a half years with the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said Holi started her career in 2015 and has been deployed 665 times, making 183 arrests and locating 241.52 pounds of illegal narcotics. In addition, Holi has also located several suspects and lost people, apprehended criminals and conducted numerous public demonstrations.
Holi’s place in Jasper County’s three-dog K-9 unit will be taken by Valor, a male German shepherd who will also work with Datum and live at Datum’s home with Holi.
“She’s kind of a bully to him,” Datum said of the relationship between the two dogs. “He stays outside, so her favorite thing is going out to his kennel. ... She pokes at his fence the entire time until he gets upset and spins around and knocks his food bowl over and the food goes out of the kennel. And guess what? She’s happy. When she’s done, she’ll get him to spin again until he kicks more food out for her.”
Datum shared memories of some of Holi’s most interesting exploits in her career, including the only time she had to use force to help officers arrest a suspect.
“When we give commands 'surrender or we’ll release the dog and you’ll be bit,' we give the suspect an adequate amount of time to surrender,” Datum said. “If they surrender and she barks, it’s called a no-force apprehension. If we send her to bite and we recall her halfway because he surrendered, that’s a no-force apprehension.
“It was a case over in Stringtown where another deputy and another agency were involved in a pursuit and the suspect ended up shooting a round in the area of the officers when he crashed. Multiple agencies were called to the scene, and Holi and myself and Sgt. Tom Crossley approached the suspect, and he did not want to surrender after numerous attempts getting him to try. She was sent for an apprehension, and she engaged him. He was taken into custody and treated on scene. She did well. I was proud of her.”
Datum said most of Holi’s suspect apprehensions were no-force apprehensions. He said by far her favorite things are tracking and narcotics.
“For her and the majority of time for all dogs, they’re going to be used for their nose,” Datum said. “Most of the time it’s for traffic stops for other agencies or ourselves. The officer has reasonable suspicion that illegal narcotics are in the vehicle, and they can prolong the stop to request that a K-9 come to that location to continue their investigation. The majority of her career is narcotics. We’ve gone into Barton County, Cherokee County and other surrounding counties to help agencies with searches.”
In addition to Valor, the department's K-9 division now consists of a bloodhound named Skye and another Belgian Malinois named Arner.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department website said the K-9 division has had 21 dogs and 17 handlers since it was created in the late 1980s.
In addition to fighting crime, the dogs routinely work with area schools and community groups on public relations, drug awareness and prevention presentations.
