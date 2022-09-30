CARTHAGE, Mo. — With the season of fall festivals having arrived, some people are looking ahead to the holidays and how to help area families.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual Night Out at the Courthouse fundraiser for its Shop with a Deputy program from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday on the Carthage square.
The event includes a classic car and motorcycle cruise in, bounce houses, pumpkin painting, music, a silent auction and dinner under the lights of the Jasper County Courthouse.
Dorothy Willits, with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, said the cruise-in will last from 6 to 8 p.m. and awards will be given To car owners in three different categories: off-road vehicles, motorcycles and classic cars.
Willits said dinner, including chopped brisket, two side items and a drink, will be $5.
The silent auction, including items donated by local residents and businesses, will be held inside the courthouse while everything else is out doors.
Willits said the Shop with a Deputy Program reaches rural Jasper County schools that don't have an affiliated Shop with a Cop program.
“Last year we served 100 children and we spend right at $100 per child,” Willits said. “The need is there (and) we had upped it to $110 to $115 per children this year. These are students in the county schools. We’re pulling our children from Avilla, Sarcoxie, Jasper.”
The program buys each child a Walmart gift card, and then on the appointed date the kids and their parents come to the Carthage Walmart where the children are paired with a sheriff’s deputy, local police officer or volunteer.
The children get their picture taken with Santa, then the deputy or volunteer accompanies them to help them make their selections.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser has said in the past that many times these children choose to buy gifts for their parents and siblings in addition to maybe a little something for themselves.
Willits said Deputy Isaac West is the organizer of this event and Shop With a Deputy.
“We typically raise the funds in October,” Willits said. “We also apply for grants and so forth, but it never quite covers everything we need so this event helps out a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.