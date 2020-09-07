Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said he can't count the times he's seen area residents lose money — big sums of money — to all kinds of telephone scams.
"From just having been in law enforcement for 25 years, I can think of years that people have lost $15,000, $20,000 or $25,000. I know of years I can easily recall people losing $100,000. So if somebody came to me and said they had lost half a million dollars in a year, it would not surprise me one bit," Kaiser said.
That's why he and the sheriff's department, working with the Alliance of Southwest Missouri and the Carthage Caring Coalition, are trying a new way to get people's attention about telephone fraud. They are asking retailers to post signs advising consumers to reconsider before they send money via phone to someone they don't really know.
"We have tried repeatedly to get the message out on the possible scams, but there are new ones daily," the sheriff said. "One thing in all the scams that is consistent is they tell the victim to go purchase a prepaid gift card. We decided that was the avenue we would focus our aim on. We would target the money being sent to the scammers."
'Is this a scam?'
The signs read, "SCAM? Before you buy a prepaid card ask yourself: Is this a scam? Once you send the money it is gone forever. If a stranger is demanding immediate payment with a prepaid card, then it is most likely a scam."
"The goal is just to get people to stop and pause and think a minute if this is the real thing or if this is a scam," Kaiser said. "So many times people get caught up in the moment" when they are told by scammers that there is a warrant out for their arrest or that their child or grandchild is in jail or has been in a car wreck — and that they can solve the problem by sending money over the phone.
"The purpose of it is to be that voice of reason," the sheriff said of the signs.
Stephanie Garland, regional manager of the Better Business Bureau in Springfield, said there are numerous scams in which people are asked to send gift cards or cash via money transfer packs.
"It's becoming a more common trend that scammers are using. A lot of people will tell me that the scammer is holding on the phone while they buy the card and they read the number off the card so before they can even leave the store, they have already taken the money out," Garland said.
Common scams involve telling people they have won money from sweepstakes games or the lottery and the winner needs to pay fees to claim the prizes.
Seniors targeted
According to the Better Business Bureau, senior citizens are the largest group victimized by these scams. Of the 4,417 sweepstakes and lottery scams reported to the BBB's Scam Tracker since 2018, close to half, or 1,980, came from victims over the age of 65. That age group lost $2.52 million of the $3.1 million in losses reported to Scam Tracker, representing more than 80% of money lost by Americans and Canadians, a report by the BBB states.
Complaints to the BBB and federal agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission reported losses of $170.4 million last year because of the schemes.
The BBB reports that legitimate lottery or sweepstakes won't ask winners to wire money or buy gift cards to claim prizes.
These days, people who are already emotionally or financially stressed by COVID-19 and its effects, such as unemployment or lack of income, are being approached by fraudsters with the promise of winning money if they pay fees for the windfall using a gift card, Garland said. As a result, there also are scammers who are making COVID-19 pitches for prizes.
Another scam is imposter appeals, such as one circulating now that fraudulently uses the name of Publishers Clearing House to tell people they are eligible for COVID-19 grants.
"If somebody gets these calls out of blue, if it involves a gift card, you should hang up," Garland said.
People who want to report a scam to the BBB can do so at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker, Garland said.
Kaiser recommends several ways to deal with a request to send money or gift cards using the telephone.
"If someone calls you and asks you for a green dot (money) card, that should be a big red flag. Hang up the phone and call them back. If they say it's for your child, hang up and call your child. If they say there's a problem with your Social Security, hang up and call the Social Security Administration. That is the most important key to not getting scammed — just to hang up the phone. Or just don't answer it in the first place.
"If you are really not sure about whether or not it is legitimate deal, call your local law enforcement agency and let us help you look into it if you concerned it's not legitimate. The truth of it is we want to help you. We certainly want to help you not get scammed," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.