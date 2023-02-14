The village of Airport Drive and Jasper County sheriff's deputies played a special role today in making sure everyone had a good Valentine's Day.
Deputy Justin Henry put on a pair of Cupid wings, grabbed a foam bow and arrow, and delivered flowers and candy to village residents who had been widowed.
“We wanted to think about people who might not get flowers or candy today,” said Sue Hirshey, the Airport Drive clerk. “We want them to be remembered today, too.”
Have a happy Valentine's Day!
