The Jasper County Sheriff's Department has announced the retirement of K9 "Holi" and the welcoming of her replacement, K9 "Valor."
Holi — short for Doc Holiday Von Raleigh Mali — will be honored at a retirement ceremony to be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the sheriff's office in Carthage.
Holi began her career with the sheriff's office in 2015, being deployed 665 times in more than seven years of service.
She is credited with making 183 arrests and locating 241.5 pounds of illegal drugs in that period of time as well as helping to locate and apprehend numerous criminals, suspects and missing persons, according to the sheriff's office.
Holi, who is being retired due to her age, will remain in the care of her handler, Deputy George Datum.
Her replacement, Valor, is a 15-month-old German shepherd from Poland, and was purchased through Patriot K9 Training in Joplin.
Valor has completed a six-week course with Datum, and will continue to receive a minimum of 16 hours of training per month throughout his service with the sheriff's office. Valor was recently certified for narcotics and patrol duty through the North America Police Working Dog Association.
