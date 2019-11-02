The Sherwood/Rader Farm Park will host three regional Civil War experts for its second speaker series, which begins this month.
The first speaker, on Monday, Nov. 11, is Isaias J. McCaffery, a Missouri Southern State University graduate who teaches history at Independence (Kansas) Community College. His main research focus is ethnic and minority communities, including stories of migration and immigration, according to a release from the college last year.
For the speaker series, McCaffery will discuss the Osage perspective of the Civil War.
The series will continue after the first of the year with presentations by:
• Jeremy Neely, an assistant professor at Missouri State University, on Jan. 27. Neely's research focuses on the Civil War and Reconstruction eras, primarily in the trans-Mississippi West. He is the author of "The Border Between Them: Violence and Reconciliation on the Kansas-Missouri Line."
• Jennifer M. Murray, a teaching assistant professor at Oklahoma State University, on Feb. 24. Her research and teaching specialization is the Civil War, and she's the author of "On A Great Battlefield: The Making, Management and Memory of Gettysburg National Military Park, 1933-2013."
All lectures will begin at 6 p.m. in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall at Missouri Southern State University. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Sherwood/Rader Farm Park is located at the intersection of Peace Church and Fountain roads in Jasper County.
The area was the scene of an ambush on May 18, 1863, when rebel guerrillas attacked Union troops foraging at the farm. Eighteen Union soldiers were killed, 15 of whom were members of the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry.
The 1st Kansas Colored is a storied unit in Civil War history. It was formed in 1862, and its soldiers would be the first regiment of blacks recruited in the Civil War, the first to see battle, the first to have soldiers die in action, and the first to fight alongside white soldiers in the Civil War.
