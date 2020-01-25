Jeremy Neely, an assistant professor in Missouri State University’s history department, will give the second presentation of the annual Sherwood Speaker Series at 6 p.m. Monday in Corley Auditorium at Missouri Southern State University.
Neely will speak on Robert Van Horn and ideas of loyalty and freedom among people living in the Missouri-Kansas border region during the Civil War. Van Horn was a lawyer, newspaper owner and publisher, Kansas City mayor, state lawmaker, congressman and lieutenant colonel in the Union Army.
In general, Neely’s research focuses on the Civil War and Reconstruction eras. He has written a book that frames the Civil War as the pivotal event in the long arc of the 19th century border West and explores the intersections of war and society, particularly the shadows that guerrilla violence cast on the postwar era, according to his faculty website.
Presented by the Sherwood/Rader Farm Park Inc. and hosted by Missouri Southern, the series is an opportunity to learn more about the Civil War and its legacies. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Sherwood/Rader Farm Park commemorates the May 19, 1863, engagement between African American soldiers of the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry and Confederate guerrillas, in which the Union soldiers were ambushed and killed.
The 1st Kansas Colored is a storied unit in Civil War history. It was formed in 1862, and its soldiers would be the first regiment of blacks recruited in the Civil War, the first to see battle, the first to have soldiers die in action and the first to fight alongside white soldiers in the Civil War.
The park is located at the intersection of Peace Church and Fountain roads in Jasper County.
The speaker series will conclude with a presentation by Jennifer M. Murray from Oklahoma State University on Feb. 24.
