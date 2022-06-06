PITTSBURG, Kan. — What does a new university president do on his first day on the job?
If you're Daniel Shipp, you spend the first day greeting about 150 incoming students at freshman orientation. After all, you're all in the same boat and brand-new to the campus.
"For me, I'm the new person on the block, so I have a lot to learn and a lot of folks to meet with," he said.
Shipp's first day as president of Pittsburg State University was Monday, coming just two months after he was publicly announced as the candidate to succeed the longtime president, Steve Scott, who has retired.
During interviews with the news media Monday afternoon, Shipp said his priority during the first few weeks will be to get to know PSU through the eyes of the faculty, staff, students and others who support the campus. He'll have no shortage of opportunities, if Monday's meet and greet with the Pitt CARES group of incoming freshmen was any indication.
"There's a lot of meeting individuals," he said. "The university work continues throughout the summer. Many faculty are here, and we have summer school, and our staff and leadership and everyone (is here) in preparation mode for next fall."
Learning about his new environs will be made easier by the establishment of a transitional advisory period this summer, during which community and campus leaders will work with Shipp to help him understand Southeast Kansas, "about things we should be proud of and the things that we should work on," he said.
In fact, it's learning about the community that Shipp is particularly excited about, as the city's relationship with the university is part of what him drew him to the role in the first place.
"I think that this is really one of the most exceptional places in the country where the university and community really share a care and interest in what each other does and how they can work together to make the region better," he said, adding that his priority will be to add to that momentum.
But perhaps Shipp's greatest priority for Pittsburg State is centered on student success.
Across the higher education landscape, students are enrolling in degree programs but not finishing due to other obstacles, or they're graduating but with massive amounts of debt. Many students graduate with transcripts that "represent great learning in a specific discipline or program," but they lack skills such as collaboration, leadership and critical thinking that are also needed in the workforce, Shipp said.
"What we want to add to that, and I think the challenge in higher education, is what are those competencies and skills in addition to that transcript that you take with you that will allow you to make a positive contribution to society?" he said. "We assume they'll figure it out once they leave, but I think we have to be far more intentional about breathing value into that learning environment."
Shipp said his responsibility as president will be to ensure that students are receiving as many opportunities as possible to connect what they learn inside the classroom with the world around them outside of the classroom. As growing numbers of first-generation students enroll in college, that goal will become more important, he said.
"We have to be explicit and intentional about how to help them develop as whole people," he said. "That's happening here (at PSU). I think my job is to ensure it's happening for all of our students."
