After more than a year of closure, the nature center at Wildcat Glades is ready to shine again.
Following months of renovation and remodel, plus a name change and landscape redesign, the new Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will reopen this month with an open house scheduled for Friday.
“This is an opportunity for the community to come and see what we have planned for the future, what we’ve been working on and get an idea of the vision that we have not only here in Missouri but here at our facility,” said center manager Kevin Badgley, an employee of the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The vision, Badgley said, is that the center isn’t necessarily a destination itself but rather a portal by which residents can get out and explore the world around them.
“We want them to understand the importance of the Shoal Creek resources and understand the uniqueness of the chert glades, and we also want to provide the message for Joplin to get outside and see what they can do and find out what’s unique in their backyard,” he said.
In a statement announcing the open house, Sara Parker Pauley, director of MDC, said the center now serves to highlight Shoal Creek and the natural community surrounding it.
“The MDC team has worked hard getting this facility ready for reopening, and we hope the community will be pleased with all the indoor and outdoor enhancements of this one-of-a-kind conservation destination,” she said.
Changes inside, outside
The building originally opened in 2007 as a partnership of the National Audubon Society, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the city of Joplin. It closed last summer after Audubon gave notice that it would no longer participate in the programs there or operate the center, and MDC took over ownership.
After its closure, its name was among the first things to change publicly, going from the Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center to the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
Badgley said the name change was developed with input of a local committee that wanted to expand the center’s designation beyond Wildcat Glades.
“That was recommended to represent a broader community focus encompassing the glades as well as the larger watershed resource that we’re so fortunate to have here,” he said, referring to Shoal Creek. “A clear Ozark stream in an urban community like this is wonderful.”
Visitors to the park also will have noticed changes already taking place in the landscaping around the building. That has been redesigned to encourage people to think about ways they can take part in the preservation of nature, Badgley said.
“We want people to take ownership,” he said. “Whether you live in an apartment and your conservation is putting some plants in flowerboxes or you have a yard you can put a garden into, you can cooperate with MDC to establish prairies or glades and help manage those for wildlife.”
Other changes won’t be evident until visitors can take a look inside the building during the open house. Construction crews have upgraded the heating and air conditioning units and leaky roof, and they’ve completed a number of more minor projects such as fresh interior paint, Badgley said.
The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will operate a redesigned gift shop inside the building, and its executive director will have an on-site office.
New exhibits
The exhibit space inside the center will be completely redesigned from the bird-focused displays used by Audubon to a “larger picture,” said Susan Wachowski, exhibits coordinator for MDC.
“Our focus is on the unique habitat of the chert glades and the (Shoal Creek) watershed, and how the creek and the glades influence the lives of the animals that live there, and how the visitor can impact both of those positively or negatively based on your actions,” she said.
“The purpose of having this redesign is having a broader scope of understanding for visitors so they can learn what’s in their backyard. They’ll be able to understand how a glade functions, how Shoal Creek works and appreciate why it is such a special place and what they can do to preserve those particular habitats,” she said.
The aquarium inside the building is being redesigned to mimic the waterway of Shoal Creek itself, and it’s possible that the exhibit space could feature terrariums featuring the kinds of animals that would live on the glades, Wachowski said.
Absent from the space will be Trevor, the live rabbit mascot of the nature center under its previous operations. Wachowski said Trevor was “a favorite among staff and visitors” but he has found a permanent home elsewhere.
“MDC has adopted a different policy of what types of animals are on display,” she said. “MDC’s message is more about keeping wildlife wild.”
Wachowski said the exhibit space won’t be fully complete by the open house later this week. Some new features about Missouri’s natural habitats will be up, but the rest is still a work in progress.
“We will have much more to come in terms of the redesign of the exhibit space in the future,” she said. “We are taking this opportunity to really provide new and innovative experiences for our visitors.”
Wantto go?
The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin, will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 6. Afterward, regular hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The building will be closed Sundays, Mondays and all state holidays. The trails are open every day from sunrise to sunset.
