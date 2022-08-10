It's that time of year again -- the Shoal Creek Water Festival is upon us.
This signature event out at Wildcat Glades teaches us all about water, and why it's so critical that we protect it. It famously features cardboard boat races and a number of other fun activities.
Learn more, including about a new activity added this year, in a story from Ben Koelkebeck at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on the Webb City Little League team on its journey to the World Series.
- News about a $1.5 million grant awarded to Kansas City University.
- A roundup of five fun things to do this weekend.
Have a good night. Stay cool!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.