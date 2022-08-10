Shoal Creek Water Festival

Wildcat Glades Friends Group board member Kaitlyn Welch assists Bailey Claar, 3, and Benjamin Korman, 6, as they prepare to launch their shoebox boats during the Shoal Creek Water Festival in 2021 at Wildcat Glades.Globe file

It's that time of year again -- the Shoal Creek Water Festival is upon us.

This signature event out at Wildcat Glades teaches us all about water, and why it's so critical that we protect it. It famously features cardboard boat races and a number of other fun activities.

Learn more, including about a new activity added this year, in a story from Ben Koelkebeck at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • The latest on the Webb City Little League team on its journey to the World Series.
  • News about a $1.5 million grant awarded to Kansas City University.
  • A roundup of five fun things to do this weekend.

Have a good night. Stay cool!

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.