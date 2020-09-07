NEOSHO, Mo. — Small dams can sneak up on paddlers, something Travis Creswell, an avid floater and member of Ozark Mountain Paddlers, said he knows firsthand.
"Other than the noise, there are not a lot of ways to detect them, especially if the light is a certain way," Creswell said. "By the time you realize that it is there, it's too late, and you're going over that thing."
Creswell said he's happy that plans are in place to modify a low head dam on Shoal Creek north of Neosho, with the drop-off behind the dam to be filled in to eliminate a drowning hazard.
Three people have drowned there in recent years.
Engineers working for the city of Neosho are developing plans for the project, which calls for building a rock ramp on the downstream side. The ramp would fill in the drop-off, creating a moderate rapid that would extend for about 220 feet. Once those studies are completed, a construction timetable can be developed, according to city officials.
Construction of the ramp would enable the dam to remain in use — it helps pool drinking water for Neosho's water system. It would also let fish and other species migrate both ways along the creek.
A public comment period will close on Sept. 28, said Scott Hamilton, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Comments can be made at the website https://www.fws.gov/midwest/es/ec/NRDA/MoTriState/index.html.
The federal agency also is partnering with the city on the project as part of a focus on restoration of Shoal Creek. Hamilton said the dam is just the beginning in terms of restoring Shoal Creek to the quality it had before the area's mining activity damaged it.
"Shoal Creek has suffered from mining and the watershed," Hamilton said. "It has its problems, but none so bad that we can't work on parts."
Class II rapid
Creswell said the Lime Kiln dam is one of the trickier dams in the area. What makes them particularly dangerous is the variance of the hazard — when the creek is running lower, it's not nearly as threatening. But when rains cause the banks to swell, such dams become dangerous, he said.
"Just recently I was on Indian Creek, and I paddled over one that was made by a farmer," Creswell said. "At that exact moment it wasn't dangerous, but it is half the time. We encounter them frequently enough that we better be on our toes."
Creating rapids would actually increase overall safety along that stretch, Creswell said. The dam in its current state becomes threatening after rains, when the level of the creek rises.
Two Neosho residents drowned at the site in 2015, and a third nearly drowned there two days later, after three months of above-average rainfall.
The rapids created would be tame compared with the rough rivers found in canyons in the American Southwest, for instance, Creswell said. While the dam currently carries a fatal risk a few days out of each year, the project would create rapids that Creswell estimated would be labeled as Class II, according to a rating system used by paddlers.
Class II-rated waterways feature medium to quick water, rapids with regular waves and clear and open passages between rocks and ledges, according to a copy of the system published by Paddling.com. Such systems are best for intermediate paddlers who can read water and maneuver canoes.
"Class II is a lot more toward the fun side of the scale than the fatal side," Creswell said.
Mussels and more
Filling in the dam also would enable species to migrate back upstream, Hamilton said, including endangered and threatened mussels.
"It can reunite populations that were separated genetically for a long time," he added.
While the Lime Kiln project has its own funding, Hamilton said another $2 million is available for other restoration projects along Shoal Creek. Proposals and plans from cities, counties and other jurisdictions that are able to contract projects are sought as part of the grant program.
"We're looking for erosion spots or known pollutants such as livestock in a stream that needs to be fenced out," Hamilton said. "A treatment plant outfall that's a source of continued contamination can be addressed as well."
The deadline for applying for such grants is Sept. 18.
