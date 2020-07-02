A police investigation of the June 25 fatal shooting of a Nebraska man along Outer Road south of Interstate 44 in Joplin remained under investigation Thursday without a ruling as to the manner of his death.
Jasen T. Clasen, 43, of Roca, Nebraska, died the morning of June 27 at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, where he was taken the night of June 25 after the motorcycle he was riding ran off the Outer Road into some grass south of the eastbound lanes of I-44.
Passing motorists stopped and called police when they saw the motorcycle run off the road into the grass. Clasen was found at the scene with a gunshot injury to his head.
Police have indicated that no suspects are being sought, suggesting that no foul play is suspected. Newton County Coroner Dale Owen told the Globe that he has yet to rule on the manner of death but expects to do so in the next day or two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.