For decades, the 12-gauge, sawed-off shotgun was stowed in a closet, kept as a family heirloom.
But before that, it occupied Joplin Police Department space. And before that, it was part of the arsenal used by some of the country's most legendary criminals.
Now, the Western Field Browning Model 30 shotgun is available at auction.
"It's just been sitting there," said Jerry Watson, the gun's current owner. "What do you do with it? Can't just take it out, because it's a Class 3 firearm. I talked it over with my brother and sister, and we've decided to sell it."
The shotgun is one of several items related to Bonnie and Clyde that are up for auction at the Boston-based RR Auction. The starting bid is $10,000, according to the auctioneer's website, and it has an estimated value of $75,000.
Absentee bidding is open now and closes on Friday. Then live bidding is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Watson and his siblings are descendants of Joplin detective Tom De Graff. The detective was part of a team that thought the people in a southern Joplin apartment they were conducting surveillance on were bootleggers. Armed only with handguns, they made their move on April 13, 1933, to serve a search warrant, and found themselves in a bloody gunfight with the Barrow gang.
Detective Harry McGinnis and Newton County Constable John Wesley Harryman were killed in the exchange. Clyde Barrow, Buck Barrow and W.D. Jones were injured but managed to get away.
The Joplin gunfight is historically significant because it marked the beginning of the end for the gang.
Because they had to get away quickly, they left behind many of their arms and supplies. Film in cameras found at the apartment were developed by the Globe and transmitted to newspapers across the country. Before those pictures, few knew what Bonnie and Clyde or their partners in crime looked like.
Having their identities revealed meant that they were no longer anonymous and more likely to be caught by authorities. Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were killed in 1934 during a trap set for them by law enforcement officers in Louisiana.
The Barrow gang and other well-armed criminals from the "public enemy" era also transformed law enforcement, leading to changes in how police protected themselves.
While training for law enforcement has evolved significantly over the past few decades, Joplin police Capt. Nick Jimenez said that new officers get a history lesson about Bonnie and Clyde's time in town as part of their training.
"A portion of training for our recruits includes learning about the history of Joplin," Jimenez said. "The real story is that about 80 years ago, two police officers lost their lives in service to their communities, and we mourn their falling."
As for the shotgun, its trigger guard was dented after being dropped during the getaway. In documentation of the shootout, De Graff wrote in an affidavit that he "also received a few shots from this shotgun."
The firearm was kept by De Graff, and upon his retirement in 1941, brought it home, Watson said. A few years later, De Graff registered it in 1946 with the Treasury Department. The gun stayed in the family after De Graff's death in 1956, eventually getting passed to Watson's father, then to Watson.
The registration with the Treasury — a precursor to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — provides a remarkable level of authenticity, said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president for RR Auction. The shotgun has also been matched to a photo of Clyde Barrow and several firearms in front of a car.
"Because of the chain of custody and the affidavit, this is one of the best examples of provenance," Livingston said. "It's remarkable to have a clear, documented title. It's been photo-matched with photos found in Joplin."
Watson said he and his siblings were ready to sell because they have the story of their grandfather.
"I've always been proud of what he did," Watson said. "We still have copies of the original paperwork, and we have clippings from the Globe and his obituary. We have the story. The story means more than the actual gun."
