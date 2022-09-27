NEVADA, Mo. — Granny's Fixit will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Missouri Recital Hall in the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts at Cottey College.
The show is titled "An Ozarks Guide to Healin' the Body and Soul." It celebrates the "granny woman," the healers, midwives and seers found in rural Appalachia and the Ozarks.
Performer Dawn Larsen will combine several historic granny women into one character in a solo show featuring original and historic music, spoken word, comedy and images.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens. They can be purchased at the door.
Details: 417-667-8181, ext. 2186.
