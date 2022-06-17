As waves of heat radiated off skate ramps, the Shred Sisters Skate Camp, with about 30 girls in all, gathered at the Ewert Skate Park. All participants were determined to learn how to skate, and the group quickly became a community in sharing their goal.
“This was a way of realizing there’s not enough girls in skateboarding,” organizer Tom Walters said. “My oldest daughter is 20, and she grew up having to skate with the guys around here. The more that skateboarding has become popular, and with girls skateboarding in the Olympics, I thought we should try to get more of a girls' community here.”
Shred Sisters Skate Camp is in its second year as an all-girls camp, and it runs from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday in June at Ewert Skate Park. There are no age restrictions; girls and women from 3 to 47 years old have signed up. The camp’s finale will be a pizza party sponsored by American Ramp Co.
Shred Sisters teaches the basics of skateboarding. Girls learn the correct way to stand on a board, how to push a board and turning, which leads into a 180 or 360 trick. Lessons continue into more advanced maneuvering, like transition skating on ramps and banks.
Walters said girls are a fraction of the skating population in Joplin, but he thinks interest is out there. More than 30 girls signed up for the camp this year, and only six of those are returners from last year.
He said he's excited by all the new skaters showing interest this summer.
“A lot of times I would see girls just sit on the benches here for an hour, kind of waiting, but maybe too intimidated to try with all of the guys out there,” Walters said. “I wanted a way to get them out there and realize there’s more girls to have a skate community with. Hopefully this will help them not be afraid to learn new stuff.”
Olympic coach
One of the coaches Walters reached out to was Julia Brueckler. She’s an Olympian street skater from Austria who competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics, where skateboarding debuted as an Olympic event. Brueckler is in town for the summer working with American Ramp Co. on skate park designs and visited the camp to help out.
Brueckler moved from group to group at the camp, as girls are split by age and experience. She guided skaters over inclines, sometimes offering a steady hand.
“Coming from Austria, skateboarding was not really a thing, especially as a woman,” Brueckler said. “I fell in love with skateboarding, but never thought it would be something I would do as a career, never in my wildest dreams. It was so unrealistic as I was growing up.”
Brueckler started skating when she was little. She immediately fell in love with the sport but didn’t see it as her future. Once she graduated, she started going to European championships and placing in street events. Then Brueckler was invited to compete in the X-Games, one of the sport’s premier competitions.
About five years ago, when it was announced skateboarding would be part of the Olympics, Brueckler decided to try to compete for her country. She qualified, but unfortunately had a knee injury and chose to delay surgery until after the Olympics. She was able to compete, but didn’t do as well as she wanted. Still, Brueckler said the experience was an honor, and she’s hoping to compete in Paris in 2024.
“In the last five years, I don’t know how it happened, but skateboarding has definitely had a boom in females,” Brueckler said. “When I grew up, there were no girls at all. I’m not going to say I was the only girl skateboarder in my country, but that’s how it felt. Now it’s a lot better; there’s a lot more girls and that’s super cool.”
Brueckler said skateboarding is for everyone, and she’s never understood why there are not more girls in the sport.
“In skateboarding, you can learn so much for your life,” Brueckler said. “Skateboarding is really difficult, and you have to work sometimes for a month, for years, to learn a trick. You’ll fall down a million times, but you get up and do it again. Only if you really want it, will you succeed.”
'Pretty neat'
Molly Greer's persistence was tested as she worked on perfecting an ollie with Brueckler during the camp. An ollie is a skateboard trick where you pop your board in the air by stomping on its tail. You jump in the air, balancing on the board as it rises at an angle and then land squarely as you both hit the ground.
Under the guidance of Brueckler, Greer, 11, practiced her ollie again and again in the summer sun. Her checkered Vans and sparkling pink board rose and then landed with a thud as she tried to jump higher each time. After a long practice session, Greer paused for a water break, brushing strands of hair out of her face.
“I’ve seen a whole bunch of my friends skating. I wanted to get involved in something because I don’t really come out of my house a lot,” she said with a laugh. “I wanted to try something new.”
Greer is trying to learn the basic tricks, going down a ramp and doing an ollie. She said the tricks have been pretty easy to pick up, especially as she’s surrounded by girls.
“The all-girls camp is better for me because there’s no boys to come over and be like, 'Hey, you’re doing this wrong,' or 'Hey, you’re messing this up, just sit down at the bench,'” Greer said.
Another focused skater was 4-year-old Ace Finley, one of the youngest girls at the camp. With a serious look of concentration, Finley closely watched coaches guiding skaters down an incline. When she wasn’t observing, she zipped around the park crouched low on her board, like she had seen the older girls ride.
The young girl’s mother, Leslie Finley, said her daughter is a natural at everything, including gymnastics and basketball. As a mother of two boys as well, Finley said she appreciated the all-girls skate camp.
“I think there’s so much available for boys all the time,” Finley said. “To have something that’s exclusive for girls is pretty neat. The feeling that a girl has at an all-girls camp is a serious confidence booster.”
This session, Ace has started practicing going down ramps by herself as Finley gives her thumbs up for encouragement. Finley hopes this will give her daughter confidence in the next sport she tries, and help her know she can take a fall.
“She’s pretty proud of herself, and I’m proud to watch her try something new and enjoy it,” Finley said.
'Welcoming, uplifting' environment
For Linnaea Casados, 28, this was her first time on a skateboard. She said she’s often been around skateboards and asked to stand on them, without success.
“I’ve always wanted to learn how to skateboard,” Casados said. “It’s always been intimidating standing on a board, and so I wanted to overcome that.”
She said she's been delightfully surprised at the skills she had already acquired after a day at the camp.
At the end of the day, she wants to learn how to tic tac, a way to gain momentum on a board by swinging the front end back and forth. For Casados, this has been an empowering place to learn to skate.
“I like the environment; it’s welcoming and uplifting. Everyone is super encouraging and it’s cute to see all the little ones, some more advanced than me,” she said with a laugh and a gesture to the 4-year-old zipping by.
Brueckler hopes that skateboarding's inclusion in the Olympics encourages even more girls to skate. Looking around at the groups of girls, all ages, on their boards and steadily gaining confidence, Brueckler was encouraged to see the growing community.
“One thing I hope all these girls learn is that no matter where you go, if you go to the skate park, you’ll have instant friends,” Brueckler said.
